Bob Harper Shares Photo of Matching Wedding Rings: 'Well This Happened Yesterday'

Bob Harper appears to be a married man.

On Saturday, the former Biggest Loser host and trainer shared a photo of two hands resting on top of each other and wearing matching gold wedding rings.

“Well this happened yesterday. A great combination of @cartier & @viacarota,” he wrote on Instagram, tagging jewelry retailer Cartier and Via Carota, a New York City restaurant. Harper also added the hashtags “#loveislove” and “#pantherring.”

In his post, Harper, 53, tagged Anton Gutierrez, who shared his own photo of the two rings. “I can do this forever,” Gutierrez captioned his Instagram.

It’s unclear when the couple began dating, but they’ve been together since at least 2016, when Gutierrez appeared on an episode of Oprah: Where Are They Now alongside Harper.

Reps for Harper did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Bob Harper and Anton Gutierrez

In the 2016 Oprah episode, the couple joked around about their dynamic in the kitchen.

“He is a great sous-chef,” Harper said of Gutierrez. “He does everything that I tell him to do.”

“He just likes to boss me around in the kitchen,” Gutierrez added jokingly, as Harper agreed, “It’s true. It’s true.”

In early 2017, the trainer suffered a near-fatal heart attack, later telling PEOPLE that he went through an “identity crisis” after he was released from the hospital.

“Think about it. I was the workout guy. I was the one you came to want to workout and ask for health advice,” he said, adding he battled with depression.

“I had to go back to the drawing board and find out what my purpose was,” he continued. “Who I am. I had to go through a lot personally and emotionally.”