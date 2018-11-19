Bob Barker, 94, Hospitalized for Severe Back Pain for Second Time in 2 Months: 'He's Doing Okay'

Bob Barker, 94, was hospitalized on Sunday for severe back pain for the second time in two months.

The former Price is Right host was taken by ambulance from his Hollywood Hills home to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, his rep tells PEOPLE.

“He’s alert, awake and resting comfortably,” Barker’s rep said.

The longtime game show host also went to Cedars-Sinai by ambulance on Oct. 22 to deal with his back pain. That hospitalization came 13 days after EMTs visited his house for a “non-emergency back problem,” but he was able to stay at home and recuperate after that incident.

Barker’s rep said Sunday’s hospitalization was “a continuation of his back [problem] from last month.”

But Barker is “doing okay, [and] hopefully he’ll get discharged today.”

The hospitalizations come more than a year after Barker first fell at home in June 2017.

A rep for Barker previously confirmed to PEOPLE that he received medical treatment at the hospital after that incident and was released a few hours later. Barker also fell at home in Oct. 2015, which left him with minor injuries and cuts to the head.

Barker retired from The Price is Right in 2007, after 35 years on the show and 50 total in television.

“I’ve gone on and on and on to this ancient age because I’ve enjoyed it,” he said at the time. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it and I’m going to miss it.”

“I’m just reaching the age where the constant effort to be there and do the show physically is a lot for me,” he continued. “I might be able to do the show another year, but better [to leave] a year too soon than a year too late.”