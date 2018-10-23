Bob Barker, 94, Rushed to L.A. Hospital for 'Increased Level of Pain' Due to Back Injury

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
Karen Mizoguchi
October 22, 2018

Bob Barker was hospitalized on Monday, less than two weeks after suffering a non-emergency back problem at his Hollywood Hills home.

Barker’s manager confirms to PEOPLE that the former Price Is Right host, 94, was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles due to an “increased level of pain” from his previous back injury.

“He’s awake and alert. He’s resting and going through evaluations,” the manager tells PEOPLE of Barker, who was photographed being taken out of his home by paramedics on a stretcher. TMZ was the first to report Barker’s hospitalization.

Barker’s manager also says an ambulance was called to assist the beloved TV star. “It was painful and difficult to get him in a private vehicle,” the manager explains. “We decided it was easier and better for him.”

Bob Barker
Jesse Grant/WireImage

Thirteen days before Monday’s incident, an ambulance and the fire department responded to Barker’s home for a “non-emergency back problem” on Oct. 9.

The two recent injuries come more than a year after Barker fell and hit his head at his home in June 2017.

A rep for Barker previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Barker sought medical treatment after the fall at his house. His housekeeper drove him to the hospital, where he underwent a series of tests in the emergency room, according to the rep.

Barker was released a few hours later, after doctors determined he had not suffered any serious injuries. The rep said Barker was “doing fine,” adding that the accident wasn’t as serious as his October 2015 fall, in which he suffered cuts to his head.

