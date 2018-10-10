Bob Barker is resting at home after first responders attended to the iconic Price Is Right host.

Barker’s manager confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday that an ambulance and the fire department responded to his Hollywood Hills home on Tuesday for a “non-emergency back problem.”

The 94-year-old longtime game show host is now “fine and resting at home,” according to his manager.

RadarOnline first reported the news.

The incident comes more than a year after he fell and hit his head at his home in June 2017.

A rep for Barker confirmed to PEOPLE that he sought medical treatment after the fall at his house.

According to the rep, his housekeeper drove him to the hospital, where he underwent a series of tests in the emergency room. He was released a few hours later, after doctors determined he had not suffered any serious injuries.

The rep said Barker was “doing fine,” adding that the accident wasn’t as serious as his October 2015 fall, in which he suffered cuts to his head.