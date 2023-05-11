Bo Jackson Has Had Hiccups for Nearly a Year, Will Undergo Procedure to Provide Relief

"I have done everything — scare me, hang upside down, drink water, smell the a-- of a porcupine. It doesn't work," the multi-sport legend said of trying to cure his chronic hiccups

Published on May 11, 2023 01:58 PM
Former MLB and NFL player Bo Jackson, watches Auburn and Clemson practice before an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Auburn, Ala.
Photo: Brynn Anderson/AP Photo

Bo Jackson is ready for a remedy.

The former NFL and MLB player, 60, has been suffering from chronic hiccups since July 2022, and will undergo a procedure to provide relief, he said on the morning show "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" on WJOX-FM.

He revealed his condition while explaining why he was not at an event earlier this year.

"I wasn't [at the ceremony] because of dealing with hiccups," Jackson said. "I've had the hiccups since last July. I'm getting a medical procedure done the end of this week, I think, to try to remedy it. I've been busy sitting at the doctor's poking me, shining lights down my throat, probing me every way they can to find out why I've got these hiccups."

Jackson went on to say that he has tried many cures for the condition, but that doctors haven't been able to identify the cause.

"Have we figured it out?" the radio hosts asked.

"Hello no!" the multi-sport legend quipped.

"I have done everything — scare me, hang upside down, drink water, smell the a-- of a porcupine," Jackson added. "It doesn't work."

While the cause of Jackson's condition is currently unknown, issues that may cause hiccups to last more than 48 hours include nerve damage or irritation, central nervous system disorders, metabolic issues, and more, according to the Mayo Clinic.

