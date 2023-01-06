'BMF' Actor Da'Vinchi on How Therapy Helped Him Process Childhood Trauma: 'It's Really Tough'

"Even if you feel like you don't need it, you should just go and have a conversation with someone because the thing about trauma, it's tricky," actor Da'Vinchi said on the importance of therapy

By
and
Published on January 6, 2023 08:47 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Da'Vinchi attends EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on October 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA GROUP)
Photo: leon Bennett/Getty

Actor Da'Vinchi is opening up about how therapy helped him process childhood trauma.

During a conversation with Complex published Friday, the BMF star, 25, discussed the parallels of his character, Terry "Southwest T" Flenory, and his childhood. He spoke about the trauma he endured after being bullied for his Haitian upbringing and the financial struggles his parents faced.

Da'Vinchi said that, as he processes what he's experienced, focusing on his mental health is a must.

"I'm here to speak on behalf of the work that I do just so I can explain I'm not trying to promote this violence," Da'Vinchi said, referencing the Starz crime drama, which follows the Black Mafia Family, a drug trafficking and money laundering organization.

"I would never try to do that because I come from that environment. I would never promote something that's going to just kill us," he said.

Black Mafia Family
Starz

Da'Vinchi spoke with PEOPLE on Thursday about the similarities between him and his character during the BMF season 2 premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

"It's a lot. It's actually a lot of scary similarities, I think," he shared. "We're both just as bullheaded, and we see the world a certain way. And sometimes, when someone don't see it the way that we see it, we get a little frustrated."

He continued, "But, you know, I'm growing out of that, but we're very similar in how we go about business — how organized we are, how we carry ourselves."

Asked about the pressures of Hollywood while starring in a successful series, Da'Vinchi told PEOPLE, "Honestly, I feel like it's a dream come true. ... To be telling the story that's this influential to the hip-hop culture, it's kind of like hitting the lottery, you know what I'm saying?"

He described it as "a once-in-a-lifetime role," adding, "And it's a true story, you know what I'm saying? So I just feel happy, just even in this moment. And I don't think it's really gonna hit me until like five years later, and I'm like, 'Damn, my prime.' "

Speaking with Complex, Da'Vinchi said he's currently preparing to launch a mental health tour at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and he is also prioritizing his own wellbeing.

"Well, right now I'm in a great place. I'm in a great mental place, thank God. I've seen the therapists before, and had conversations like that. I have a good circle of people around me. I think adjusting to fame, which I'm still not adjusted to, that's probably one of the most difficult things I have and will ever go through in my life."

Da'Vinchi, who also appeared in Freeform's Grown-ish and The CW's All American, confessed that he was not ready for his new "level" of fame, adding, "With all the trauma that I'm used to seeing, that didn't prepare me really to be here."

"It f---- with you, and it's a lonely feeling because you don't know who to trust. I'm finding my way and then keeping my little circle tight," he told the publication. "It is really tough, but I've been managing for the most part. I meditate a lot, I pray a lot, and I stay to myself a lot. I keep doing what got me here so I don't lose touch and lose sight of what I really want to do with all this. But it's tough, man."

Asked about the importance of others in their 20s having a therapist, Da'Vinchi said, "It's extremely important. Everyone needs therapy."

RELATED VIDEO: Kristen Bell Shares How Therapy Helps with Anxiety & Depression: 'You Are Not Alone'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

One of the childhood traumas he experienced was his close cousin being shot and killed. Da'Vinchi said he wishes therapy would have been available to help with the healing process.

"I know for sure if there was, not even just a therapist, maybe if it were my parents or someone, but everyone was just so busy meeting the basic needs of survival that certain things like what is really going on within a child's brain are almost a luxury," said the actor. "I'm not trying to blame anyone, but a therapist would have for sure helped."

He went on to "definitely recommend" therapy to "everyone," adding: "Even if you feel like you don't need it, you should just go and have a conversation with someone because the thing about trauma, it's tricky."

He told Complex he first realized he was "traumatized" when he began "hanging around human beings who had healthier outlooks on life than me."

"I'm like, 'Oh my God, that's what trauma is.' We don't use that word."

Moving forward, the actor said he hopes to help others prioritize therapy as well.

"I want to use myself as a tool to just make it seem like it's cool because I relate to the majority, I relate to the masses. I look just like him. I come from the same environment as them. I speak the same language as them," he said. "A lot of times, if someone sees someone who looks like themselves doing this new thing, they'll try it."

He concluded, "Some people are going to see it, some people are not. But as long as I can just make a difference in a few people's lives, I feel like everything I went through and that I've seen in my life wasn't in vain. That's what I want to do."

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Related Articles
Ben Affleck (L) and Jennifer Garner attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Kids: Everything They've Said About Parenting
11 Honore - Front Row - February 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
30 Stars Who Battled Eating Disorders — and Came Out Stronger
Hugh Jackman at a special screening of "The Son" held at Crosby Street Hotel on October 24, 2022 in New York City.
Hugh Jackman Says Therapy Is Helping Him Cope with Childhood Trauma
charlize theron; khloe kardashian
Stars Who Have Used Dating Apps and What They Had to Say About Them
DWTS
Peloton's Cody Rigsby Opens Up About His Mental Health: 'It's a Very Long Journey'
annalynne mccord
AnnaLynne McCord Shares 'Biggest Change' after Revealing Her Identity Disorder Diagnosis
Duke and Duchess of Sussex - The Me You Can't See
Prince Harry on How Meghan Markle Inspired His Therapy: 'I Was Going to Lose This Woman'
Aly Raisman Dog
Olympian Aly Raisman Says She's Prioritizing More 'Alone Time' to Work on Her Mental Health
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's Relationship Timeline
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjir1dFDdD1/?hl=en naomiosaka Verified @ the Louvre because I am a work of art 🖼 56m
Naomi Osaka Shares a Self-Confident Message as She Visits the Louvre: 'I Am a Work of Art'
selena-gomez
Selena Gomez Says She Has a 'Healthy Relationship with My Therapist' as She Talks Mental Health Advocacy
khloe kardashian and tristan thompson
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship Timeline
13283669 Winona Oak 13283662 Fior 13283804 Christian Lalama 13284899 James Reid
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists That Should Be on Your Playlists This Spring
Carson Daly attends the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront at Mandarin Oriental Hotel at Radio City Music Hall on May 16, 2022 in New York City.
Carson Daly Shares Heartfelt Message for World Mental Health Day: 'It's Ok to Not Be Ok'
Kelly Ripa attends The Paley Center For Media Presents: An Evening with "Live with Kelly and Ryan" at Paley Center For Media on March 04, 2020 in New York City.
Kelly Ripa Shares She Has a 'Severe Case of Social Anxiety Disorder' in New Memoir
MATT JAMES
Matt James Sends 1 Woman Home During 'Bachelor' Finale, Tells the Other: 'I Can't Propose to You'