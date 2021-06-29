Blink 182's Mark Hoppus Gives Chemotherapy Update amid Cancer Treatment, Describes His Day-to-Day

"I didn't just feel like a poisoned electrified zombie leaning up against an electric fence like I did... the past couple of rounds," Mark Hoppus said

Mark Hoppus is sharing an update on his cancer treatment.

The Blink-182 singer, 49, spoke to fans about his latest round of chemotherapy during a 45-minute stream of Blinko on Twitch, as first reported by Absolute Radio. Hoppus has yet to disclose what kind of cancer he was diagnosed with.

"How am I feeling today? I feel much better than yesterday," he said. "Yesterday was hellish for me and I woke up today feeling better. I went for a walk, and I had a decent breakfast, and I haven't felt like I was going to throw up today, so we'll take it as a win."

"On good days, I go do stuff. I went on a walk outside today and it was the first time I'd left my house in like… five days pretty much. But this round of chemo I wasn't totally stuck on the couch, miserable. I've actually watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs," added Hoppus, who later named Midnight Cowboy, The Italian Job and The French Connection as some of the movies he's been watching.

"I didn't just feel like a poisoned electrified zombie leaning up against an electric fence like I did the rest, the past couple of rounds," he also shared, explaining that he "can't go anywhere right now" due to chemotherapy.

"I wanted to go to the Dodgers last night – I can't. I want to go hang out with friends and go to a restaurant – I can't," Hoppus said. "My white blood cell count is way too low for me to go out so I am stuck trying to get better. That's alright, I'll take it."

During the video game session, he also thanked a fan for their "kind wish of a speedy recovery."

Last Wednesday, the artist shared his cancer diagnosis with fans.

"For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer," Hoppus wrote on Twitter. "It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."

"I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive," he added. "Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all," Hoppus concluded.

Among those who wished Hoppus a successful recovery were his bandmates, drummer Travis Barker and guitarist Tom DeLonge.

Barker, 45, gave a shout-out to Hoppus on his Instagram Story, posting a throwback photo of himself giving the singer a hug and kiss on the cheek. "Love u," Barker wrote below the photo of the two rockers with a black heart emoji.