Blake Lively Jokes She's Having a 'Cold Girl Summer' in a Workout Selfie

Most of the country may be dealing with record heat waves, but Blake Lively is having a "cold girl summer."

The 33-year-old actress was feeling the chill during her workout session on Wednesday. As she hit the gym, Lively snapped a selfie in her bike shorts and a nude sports bra that hinted at her temperature. Along with her "cold girl summer" caption, she also included the song "We're Twins" by the band Two of a Kind to subtly point out her chest.

While sharing photos from her movie The Rhythm Section and searching for a picture of costar Sterling K. Brown, Lively got distracted.

"Looking for a good pic of me and @sterlingkbrown but my abs look so good here," she wrote, alongside a photo from the film where she's lying down with her stomach exposed. "Dear abs, I miss us."

After past pregnancies, Lively has turned to trainer Don Saladino to rebuild her strength and lose weight. She showed off her hard work following the birth of her second daughter, Inez, 4, back in Feb. 2018.

"Turns out you can't lose the 61 lbs. you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through Instagram and wondering why you don't look like all the bikini models," Lively joked on Instagram.

"Thanks @donsaladino for kickin my A double S into shape," she continued. "10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud."

Lively also worked with Saladino after the arrival of their first child, daughter James, 6, because she had to be in surfer-shape for her shark thriller The Shallows. Saladino told PEOPLE at the time that she would do about an hour of exercise five to six days a week, but he always adapted the workouts to however Lively was feeling.