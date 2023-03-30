Angela 'Blac Chyna' White Swears Off Plastic Surgery for Good: 'Done with It, Y'all. No More'

The model formerly known as Blac Chyna is going the all-natural route!

In an interview Thursday with Tamron Hall, Angela White (Chyna's legal name, which she now wishes to use) told the talk show host that she is completely finished with having any more plastic surgery procedures done.

"I'm done with it y'all. No more," White, 34, stated.

When asked by Hall why she'd chosen to have cosmetic work performed, White — who recently documented the removal of her facial fillers, as well as her breast and butt implants — replied, "Insecurities and, honestly, what was kind of in at that moment."

"Being in the industry, you want to have this image of yourself to look perfect," she continued. "And there's no such thing as that. There's no such thing."

"I was an exotic dancer for six years, from the ages of 18 to 24 years old," White further shared. And being inside the strip club or the gentleman's club ... I'm looking at the [other] women, I'm looking at myself like, 'Okay, that's not it. This is not gonna make the money. This is not gonna do it.' So I felt the pressures of trying to hurry up and build my body when I should've just waited until I was older."

"At 19, 18 years old, your body's not developed. In my mind set, I wasn't thinking about that, and nobody was telling me, you know, right from wrong," she added. "It was the golden ticket. I was not worried about [the health risks] at all."

White explained why she came to her decision to reverse her various procedures. "A lot was going on in my life, honestly. I had so many negative things that was being attached to me, and to my body and my soul and to my mind, to where as though it would affect, like, my day to day and just different things in my life."

In addition to her new approach to her self-image, White shared that she's been making changes in her career approach, as well — including ceasing her OnlyFans and scaling back in general on things "I didn't want to do anymore."

"I just never was vocal about it," she noted, saying that she has been "quietly pulling out."

The former reality star recently spoke to Access Hollywood about the "spiritual awakening" that led to reversing her cosmetic procedures. She revealed that she'd received illegal silicone injections when she was 19, which were not performed by a licensed doctor.

"This is a regular person that's doing it," she explained. "They're giving whatever substance that they're doing and giving it to you. They're not gonna tell you, 'Hey, you know, you could possibly die.'"

​​"I'm past that stage," said White — who shares daughter Dream Renée Kardashian, 6, with Rob Kardashian and son King Cairo, 10, with Tyga — of her evolution. "Been there, done that."