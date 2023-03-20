Blac Chyna Steps Out Publicly For First Time Since Dissolving Facial Fillers: Photos

Blac Chyna is showing the world a new face.

The model and former reality star, 34, whose real name is Angela White, made an appearance in Atlanta over the weekend, showing off the results of having face fillers dissolved.

Chyna's fresh look was on display at an event for her new Ellements Magazine cover. She wore a crystal-embellished denim matching set and a big smile to set off her transformation.

Chyna shared a video to Instagram Thursday detailing her journey to have the fillers dissolved from her cheeks, jawline and lips, also giving insight on her decision to do so. She explained to fans that she was "tired of the look" and that she considered it "just not flattering" anymore.

"Enough is enough," she stated. "It all has to come out, it's as simple as that."

"It's not what I look like. It totally changed my face," she added. "I'm just ready to get back to Angela."

"I'm on my journey right now, and I just want to start fresh, clean," explained Chyna. "And shout-out to the girls who wanna get fillers, we're not saying, 'Don't do it.' But just for me, I'm just kinda over the whole [thing]."

Following the procedure, Chyna told her doctor in the video that removing the fillers turned out to be an "easy process" for her.

Chyna previously discussed the removal of her breast implants, as well as the silicon shots in her butt, warning her followers: "do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die," but noted that she has personally never experienced negative side effects.

The Rob & Chyna alumna said she wants to officially "pass the baton" to "other young ladies coming up," adding that she's "stepping into a different way."