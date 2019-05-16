Blac Chyna Opens Up About Plastic Surgery: 'I've Had My Breasts Done 4 Times'

Blac Chyna is opening up about plastic surgery.

“I’ve had lipo before, I’ve had my breasts done four times,” the reality star, 31, told talk show host Wendy Williams on her talk show on Wednesday. Chyna added that while she’s had several surgeries to increase her breast size, she’s also had a surgery to make them smaller.

“I was like, ‘This is just too much,'” the mother of two continued.

As for her butt, Chyna said she got surgery there after her daughter Dream, 2, was born. “I went and got something done. I got lipo because after I had Dream, it was like, out of control. So I had some of it taken out,” she said.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, also revealed how she got her recognizable dimples, telling Williams, 54, that she “encouraged” her dimples with piercings.

“When I took them out I was like, ‘Oh man, now I got dimples!'” she explained, also pointing out that the holes left from the piercings have since closed up.

In the interview, Chyna also opened up about her previous relationship with rapper Tyga, with whom she shares son King, 6. The duo met in 2011, when Chyna was featured in the rapper’s “Rack City” music video, and broke up by 2014.

Chyna famously dated Rob Kardashian after Tyga, 29, moved on to date Rob’s sister, Kylie Jenner. Tgya and Jenner, 21, started dating in 2014 and broke up in 2018. Jenner is now dating rapper Travis Scott, and the pair share 15-month-old daughter Stormi.

“With relationships, sometimes things don’t work out,” she told Williams of her relationship with the rapper. “Then also, sometimes things just kind of like spread you different ways, and I guess maybe that’s kind of what was going on. The way that it went about, like publicly, wasn’t right. Even not publicly, it wasn’t right.”

Chyna said that, despite what rumors might have circulated about her relationship with the Kardashian clan, she did not start dating Kardashian, 32, to get back at Jenner for dating her ex.

“It didn’t happen that way. Definitely didn’t happen that way,” she said, adding that she was hesitant to fall for Kardashian because of the drama with Tyga and Kylie.

“After all that stuff, the turmoil and whatnot, Robert, he was hitting me up on Instagram all the time, and I thought it was a setup. Like, they’re trying to set me up to go with the brother — I’m not falling for that,” she continued. But at a New Year’s party in Arkansas, Chyna decided to call him, and they became a couple not long after she returned to Los Angeles.

When pressed by Williams to say whether Tyga or Kardashian was the better “lover,” Chyna finally went with Kardashian.

“Can I choose neither? I’ve got to pick one? Better lover? Rob,” she said — but she did add that she would not get back together with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Chyna also revealed that she will soon be returning to television, via the Zeus Network, with a reality series called The Real Blac Chyna.

“So, I scored my own docu-series, and it’s with this network called Zeus. Basically, it’s like Netflix. You subscribe, and you can watch it anywhere, on your phone, on your laptop,” she said. “Right now, we’re still working on it, but it’s a docu-series, so hopefully we’re not counting the episodes. It’s the real Blac Chyna. The good, the bad. All of that.”