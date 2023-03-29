Blac Chyna Lost 10 Lbs. After Silicone Removal, Says She Could've Died from Illegal Butt Injections

Blac Chyna is opening up about the illegal injections that she got as a teenager.

The model and former reality star, 34, recently spoke to Access Hollywood about the "spiritual awakening" that led to reversing her cosmetic procedures.

"I've had a lot of procedures done," she told the outlet. "This is my 5th boob job, I've had liposuction three times, I've had fillers, I've had butt augmentation."

Chyna — whose real name is Angela White — admitted that she was most concerned about the work she had done to her butt, revealing that she received illegal silicone injections when she was 19. She added that the injections were not performed by a licensed doctor which is, in part, why she wanted to share her story.

"This is a regular person that's doing it," she explained. "They're giving whatever substance that they're doing and giving it to you. They're not gonna tell you, 'Hey, you know, you could possibly die.'"

The Rob & Chyna alum detailed the complications she eventually had from the injections. "My rear end would get super inflamed and it would get really really hard and really hot," she said. "It was very scary."

Dr. David Matlock, Chyna's plastic surgeon, said he spent eight hours removing all the silicone from her butt, telling the outlet that she's lucky that she didn't suffer any severe side effects.

"The physical dangers of getting illegal fillers are many," he explained. "You can have infections, abscesses, sepsis — sepsis patients can die from that."

Chyna shared with Access that she lost over 10 lbs. after the silicone was removed from her butt.

"You know how many CCs [cubic centimeters] I took out? 1,250 CCs," she said. "A 2-liter Coke bottle all in my booty."

Now, the reality star assured that she's done with plastic surgery and feels good about what she sees when she looks in the mirror. "I see beauty. I see wisdom. I see myself," she boasted.

Earlier this month, Chyna first revealed that she had implants in her breast and butt removed.

Sharing a candid video from inside the doctor's office in a paper gown, Chyna told her 16.8 million followers, "As y'all know, I'm changing my life and changing my ways. So one of the things that I feel like is gonna take me to the next level is obviously taking some of these ass shots out."

She explained to fans how the shots and the popular Brazilian butt lift (BBL) surgery are "totally different."

"A BBL is when they use your own fat, ass shots is silicone," she said before warning her followers: "So I just want all the ladies out there to know, do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff."

​​"I'm past that stage," said Chyna — who shares daughter Dream Renée Kardashian, 6, with Rob Kardashian and son King Cairo, 10, with Tyga — of her evolution. "Been there, done that."