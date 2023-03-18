Blac Chyna Reveals Results of Having Her Facial Fillers Dissolved After 'Looking like Jigsaw'

Blac Chyna is continuing her journey back to Angela White.

After having her breast and butt implants removed, the Real Blac Chyna star, 34, said she was "so excited" to have her facial fillers taken out as she took her Instagram followers along for the ride in a video she posted on Thursday.

"I'm actually on my way to go get these fillers dissolved from my cheeks and from my jawline because enough is enough," explained Chyna. "It all has to come out, it's as simple as that."

Although she heard that the process "burns a lot or stings," Chyna said, "I ain't even worried about no stinging, I just want it out."

Chyna (whose real name is Angela White) then arrived at Allure Laser in Los Angeles, where Armita Amini PA-C began the process of injecting chemicals into her face that would dissolve the fillers.

"Basically, I want to dissolve all of it," she told the doctor. "Just dissolve it ... back to the baseline."

When asked what inspired this journey, Chyna explained: "First of all, I'm tired of the look. And it's just not flattering, it's not what I look like. It totally changed my face, and I'm just ready to get back to Angela."

"Blac Chyna's Blac Chyna, you know what I mean?" she added. "I feel like I've outgrown that, and it's just time for a change. And I just want to be good."

The "Can't See Me" artist said that with her fillers in, makeup artists would frequently "contour so it would be even more dramatic," noting, "So, I would be looking like Jigsaw," a reference to the Saw character.

Amini informed her that dissolving "works pretty quick," usually within a day, and although swelling is to be expected, it's "pretty mild for most people."

Blac Chyna. Amy Sussman/Getty

"Ooh yes, dissolve it," said Chyna after the doctor removed the needle from her left cheek, showing her full face from all angles in the video. "It's almost like I can see a difference, almost instant."

After having a final round of fillers dissolved in her lips, Chyna thanked Dr. Amini for what was an "easy process."

"I'm on my journey right now, and I just want to start fresh, clean," explained Chyna. "And shout-out to the girls who wanna get fillers, we're not saying, 'Don't do it.' But just for me, I'm just kinda over the whole face."

Chyna previously documented the removal of silicon shots from her butt after first getting them at age 19, warning her followers "do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die," noting she has personally never experienced negative side effects.

"But now I'm moving [up] in life. So I want this out of my ass, so I can grow," added Chyna, who also had her breast implants removed and has retired her "long stiletto nails."