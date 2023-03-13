Blac Chyna Details Breast and Butt Reduction Process: 'Changing My Life and Changing My Ways'

Blac Chyna is embracing her natural self.

On Monday, the reality star revealed via Instagram that she had implants in her breast and butt removed.

Sharing a candid video from inside the doctor's office in a paper gown, Chyna told her 16.5 million followers, "As y'all know, I'm changing my life and changing my ways. So one of the things that I feel like is gonna take me to the next level is obviously taking some of these ass shots out."

She explained to fans how the shots and the popular Brazilian butt lift (BBL) surgery are "totally different."

"A BBL is when they use your own fat, ass shots is silicone," she said before warning her followers: "So I just want all the ladies out there to know, do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff."

Chyna, 34, said she first got the shots when she was 19 and has not experienced any negative side effects since then.

"But now I'm moving here in life," she said as she pointed her finger upward. "So I want this out of my ass, so I can grow."

She shared a second video of her getting blood drawn. In a third clip taken the morning of March 9, the mom of two was on her way to "get my buttocks reduced and also my breasts."

"I'm past that stage," said Chyna — who shares daughter Dream Renée Kardashian, 6, with Rob Kardashian and son King Cairo, 10, with Tyga — of her evolution. "Been there, done that. This is actually my fifth time, hopefully my last time, getting my breasts done."

She showed fans that her glamorous nails, which were featured in the first two videos, had also been removed. "I'm letting them get that good old air. I wanna retire the long, sharp nails."

The Rob & Chyna alumna said she wants to officially "pass the baton" to "other young ladies coming up," adding that she's "stepping into a different way."

In her final clip, captured on Sunday, Chyna is seen "in recovery mode" in bed after having her surgery.

"I must say, I'm very, very, very, very happy," she said as she showed off her bandages. "As you can see, I got my breasts reduced. One of the best decisions I could've done in a very long time."

She continued, "Also, I got the reduction in my butt. Alright ladies, normally my procedure would've [taken] four hours tops. My procedure took over eight-and-a-half hours, y'all. Whatever that silicone mass — whatever that was that was in my buttocks — it kept clogging the machine."

Blac Chyna/Instagram

She continued her journey in her Instagram Story on Monday, letting fans know she was relieved to still be rocking her natural nails and suggested that she would be letting those go as well.

"I feel so free without the long stiletto nails," she wrote on top of a photo of her hands, "shoutout to all the women that wear them. They no longer serve my purpose."

She signed the Story with her real name, Angela White.