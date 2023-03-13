Blac Chyna Details Breast and Butt Reduction Process: 'Changing My Life and Changing My Ways'

Blac Chyna shared her journey with fans as she removed implants from her breast and butt, telling them it's going to "take me to the next level"

By
Published on March 13, 2023 07:42 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpua4hlr8MK/ blacchyna's profile picture blacchyna Verified I want you all to be apart of my life changing journey. 🙏🏽❤️ I Reduced my breast and Gluteus maximus. “You all have the power to heal your life, and you need to know that.” ~ Angela White Edited · 10h
Photo: Blac Chyna/Instagram

Blac Chyna is embracing her natural self.

On Monday, the reality star revealed via Instagram that she had implants in her breast and butt removed.

Sharing a candid video from inside the doctor's office in a paper gown, Chyna told her 16.5 million followers, "As y'all know, I'm changing my life and changing my ways. So one of the things that I feel like is gonna take me to the next level is obviously taking some of these ass shots out."

She explained to fans how the shots and the popular Brazilian butt lift (BBL) surgery are "totally different."

"A BBL is when they use your own fat, ass shots is silicone," she said before warning her followers: "So I just want all the ladies out there to know, do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff."

Chyna, 34, said she first got the shots when she was 19 and has not experienced any negative side effects since then.

"But now I'm moving here in life," she said as she pointed her finger upward. "So I want this out of my ass, so I can grow."

She shared a second video of her getting blood drawn. In a third clip taken the morning of March 9, the mom of two was on her way to "get my buttocks reduced and also my breasts."

"I'm past that stage," said Chyna — who shares daughter Dream Renée Kardashian, 6, with Rob Kardashian and son King Cairo, 10, with Tyga — of her evolution. "Been there, done that. This is actually my fifth time, hopefully my last time, getting my breasts done."

She showed fans that her glamorous nails, which were featured in the first two videos, had also been removed. "I'm letting them get that good old air. I wanna retire the long, sharp nails."

The Rob & Chyna alumna said she wants to officially "pass the baton" to "other young ladies coming up," adding that she's "stepping into a different way."

RELATED VIDEO: A Whole New World for Dream! Blac Chyna Celebrates Daughter's Third Birthday with Aladdin Party

In her final clip, captured on Sunday, Chyna is seen "in recovery mode" in bed after having her surgery.

"I must say, I'm very, very, very, very happy," she said as she showed off her bandages. "As you can see, I got my breasts reduced. One of the best decisions I could've done in a very long time."

She continued, "Also, I got the reduction in my butt. Alright ladies, normally my procedure would've [taken] four hours tops. My procedure took over eight-and-a-half hours, y'all. Whatever that silicone mass — whatever that was that was in my buttocks — it kept clogging the machine."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Blac Chyna/Instagram
Blac Chyna/Instagram

She continued her journey in her Instagram Story on Monday, letting fans know she was relieved to still be rocking her natural nails and suggested that she would be letting those go as well.

"I feel so free without the long stiletto nails," she wrote on top of a photo of her hands, "shoutout to all the women that wear them. They no longer serve my purpose."

She signed the Story with her real name, Angela White.

Related Articles
Tammy Slaton Gets Engaged in New Episode of 1000-Lb Sisters
Tammy Slaton's Family Reacts to Her Surprise Engagement in '1000-Lb. Sisters' Teaser: 'Why Rush Into Anything?'
Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Selena Gomez 'Lied' About Being Unfazed by Body Shamers, Recalls 'Crying My Eyes Out' from Criticism
Kyle Richards arrives at Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
Kyle Richards Says She Has 'Never Touched' Ozempic: 'I'm Working Out Really Hard'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Hailey Bieber attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
Hailey Bieber Marks 1 Year Surviving Mini Stroke That Led to Discovery of Hole in Her Heart
Khloe kardashian social media. https://www.instagram.com/khloekardashian/
Khloé Kardashian Said She Was 'Obsessive' About Her Weight After Her Divorce from Lamar Odom
Hannah Curlee olivia ward
'Biggest Loser' Winners Hannah Curlee and Olivia Ward 12 Years Later: 'It's a Continued Journey'
Pharmacist with digital tablet for Online Pharmacy
Skip the Line With the 8 Best Online Pharmacies
Selma Blair GUIDE beauty
How Selma Blair Is Helping to Make Shopping Easier for People with Disabilities
Rachel Recchia attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
'Bachelorette' Rachel Recchia Says She's 'Doing Well' After Undergoing Breast Reduction Surgery
Gloria Orwoba
Kenyan Senator Wears Blood-Stained Pants to Parliament to Fight Stigma Around Menstruation
charlene tilton
Why Dallas Star Charlene Tilton Never Thought She was Beautiful: 'I Couldn't Wait to Get Older'
Tammy Slaton weight loss
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Shares Photos of Her Dramatic Weight Loss
Actor Brennan Elliot visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on October 17, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/Cb3UPSJvmbk/ brennanelliott2's profile picture brennanelliott2 Verified • Liked by gsher51 and others brennanelliott2's profile picture brennanelliott2 Verified Those closest to me know that my Wife Cami has had several bouts with cancer in the past but now she embarks on a new journey as a Stage IV metastatic gastric cancer patient. There is no one I consider braver, stronger, more Fearless even when you’re Faced with a sinister opponent who never plays fair. Even after countless surgeries and chemotherapy rounds, She forges ahead into spring taking on the one of the most aggressive types of chemotherapy and immunotherapy. As you all know me to be a very private person, this feels scary and exposing but If there is any hope that her story can help Even one person, then her cancer Experience Was Not Done in vain. Please keep @Camilla_row in your prayers. #stomachcancer #hopeforstomachcancer #prayersforhealing #stage4needsmore 18w
Brennan Elliott Gives Update on Wife's Stage IV Gastric Cancer
Tyga and King Cairo Stevenson attend Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards at Galen Center on March 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) // LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 23: Blac Chyna attends the Launch Party For Amare's ESSENCE Issue Featuring Cover Stars Oscar De La Hoya And Holly Sonders held at Sofitel Hotel Los Angeles on June 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
All About Tyga and Blac Chyna's Son King Cairo
Vannessa Cross
'1000-Lb. Best Friends'' Vannessa Cross Got 'Fed Up' with Weight Before Losing 200 Lbs.: 'I Changed Everything'
CANNES, FRANCE - OCTOBER 17: Cara Delevingne attends the Fremantle Photocall as part of the MIPCOM 2022 on October 17, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Cara Delevingne Talks About Substance Abuse and Entering 12-Step Program: 'I Was Not Okay'