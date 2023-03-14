Bindi Irwin Says She Sees a 'New Me' on 'Journey Towards Better Health' After Endometriosis Diagnosis

One week after Bindi Irwin revealed she was diagnosed with endometriosis, the Crikey! It's The Irwins star said she's looking ahead

By
Published on March 14, 2023 09:29 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpxpeh1OrOg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link bindisueirwin's profile picture bindisueirwin Verified Healing ✨ I have spent the week reading your kind words and stories of strength through your own experiences with endometriosis. Thank you with all my heart for sharing. I can finally see a new me on the journey towards better health. I can’t wait to be able to focus all my energy on our family and the conservation work we are so passionate about. Sending my love and light your way. Edited · 6h
Photo: Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Bindi Irwin is staying positive about her health.

The 24-year-old Australian conservationist shared an update with her supporters one week after she revealed she was diagnosed with endometriosis.

Cuddling up with a bouquet of roses in a bed, Irwin flashed a grin with her eyes closed as she rocked comfy clothes in an Instagram photo she shared on Tuesday.

"Healing ✨ I have spent the week reading your kind words and stories of strength through your own experiences with endometriosis," Irwin began in the caption. "Thank you with all my heart for sharing."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Looking forward, the mother of one said, "I can finally see a new me on the journey towards better health. I can't wait to be able to focus all my energy on our family and the conservation work we are so passionate about. Sending my love and light your way."

The Crikey! It's The Irwins star first shared with fans last Tuesday that she has endometriosis.

She posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed and admitted that she wasn't sure if she wanted to discuss her health publicly, but ultimately felt a responsibility to share her story for other women who need help.

"For 10yrs I've struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea. Trying to remain a positive person & hide the pain has been a very long road. These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors visits, scans, etc," Irwin wrote in part. "A doctor told me it was simply something you deal with as a woman & I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain. I didn't find answers until a friend @lesliemosier helped set me on a path of regaining my life. I decided to undergo surgery for endometriosis."

She said that during the operation, doctors found 37 lesions and a chocolate cyst.

In the same post, she asked fans to "be gentle" when asking about her and her husband Chandler Powell having another child.

"Things may look fine on the outside looking in through the window of someone's life, however, that is not always the case. Please be gentle & pause before asking me (or any woman) when we'll be having more children. After all that my body has gone through, I feel tremendously grateful that we have our gorgeous daughter. She feels like our family's miracle," Irwin said of her and Powell's daughter Grace Warrior, who turns 2 this month.

Powell, 26, also shared a sweet message to his wife on his own Instagram account following her endometriosis diagnosis.

RELATED VIDEO: Bindi Irwin Reveals She Has Endometriosis After 10 Years of 'Indescribable' Pain: 'On the Road to Recovery'

"You are my inspiration to be as strong as I can be in every aspect of life. Seeing how you pushed through the pain to take care of our family and continue our conservation work while being absolutely riddled with endometriosis is something that will inspire me forever," he wrote alongside a photo of the couple. "The greatest gift of all is knowing that you're out the other side of surgery totally free of endometriosis. I cannot wait to embark on this new chapter of life with you."

"Thank you. For everything. I love you and Grace with all my heart," Irwin commented under the post.

Irwin joins a list of celebrities who have talked openly about dealing with endometriosis. Lena Dunham, Halsey, Julianne Hough, Amy Schumer and Padma Lakshmi have also shared their experiences in the past.

Related Articles
Bindi Irwin endometriosis
Bindi Irwin Reveals She Has Endometriosis After 10 Years of 'Indescribable' Pain: 'On the Road to Recovery'
Grace Warrior Is 1! Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Honor Their Daughter on Her Birthday Primary: second in this if possible  https://www.instagram.com/p/CbgEZEnPH_b/
Bindi Irwin Pleads for Fans to 'Be Gentle' When Asking About Second Baby, Calls Daughter a Miracle
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Relationship Timeline
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmms-CapglC/ bindisueirwin Verified Our Christmas ❤️ Grace’s new words “Doug Pug” - all morning.
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Celebrate Christmas Teaching Daughter Grace a New Word
Bindi Irwin; Bindi Irwin Instagram
Bindi Irwin Says Watching Chandler Powell Become a Dad Has Been 'Best Gift' in Sweet Video
Bindi Irwin Shares Her Family's 'The Office' Halloween Costumes with Grace Warrior as Michael Scott
Bindi Irwin Shares Family's 'The Office' Halloween Costumes with Baby Grace as Michael Scott
Bindi Irwin Instagram
Bindi Irwin Shares Hilarious Failed Family Photo with Daughter Grace and Husband Chandler Powell
MARVEL’S SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS - “Sonic Boom Boom”, Bindi Irwin
Bindi Irwin Says Daughter Grace 'Already Enjoys' Marvel's 'Spidey and His Amazing Friends'
Chandler Powell, bindi irwin
Chandler Powell Celebrates Bindi Irwin, 'Mama That Does It All': 'We Love You So Much'
Robert Irwin/ Instagram https://www.instagram.com/robertirwinphotography/. bindi irwin's 24th birthday.
Bindi Irwin Debuts Short Haircut in 24th Birthday Snaps with Family, as Brother Shares Throwback
Bindi Irwin
Bindi Irwin and Family Pose with Photo of Late Dad Steve Irwin for Baby Grace's 1st Birthday
Bindi Irwin rollout
Bindi Irwin Says Daughter Gave Her New Appreciation for Mom Terri: 'I Don't Know How She Did It'
Bindi Irwin rollout
Bindi Irwin Says Baby Grace Is 'Captivated' by Videos of the Late Steve Irwin: 'Utter Fascination'
Bindi Irwin
All the Adorable Photos of Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Baby Girl, Grace Warrior
Chandler Powell's father's day post
Bindi Irwin Wishes 'Kindest' Husband Chandler Powell Happy Father's Day: 'Most Wonderful Dada'
BEERWAH, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 19: Steve Irwin poses with his family at Australia Zoo June 19, 2006 in Beerwah, Australia. (Photo by Australia Zoo via Getty Images)
Bindi and Robert Irwin Pay Tribute to 'Grandpa Crocodile' Steve Irwin 16 Years After His Death