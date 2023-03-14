Bindi Irwin Says She Sees a 'New Me' on 'Journey Towards Better Health' After Endometriosis Diagnosis

Bindi Irwin is staying positive about her health.

The 24-year-old Australian conservationist shared an update with her supporters one week after she revealed she was diagnosed with endometriosis.

Cuddling up with a bouquet of roses in a bed, Irwin flashed a grin with her eyes closed as she rocked comfy clothes in an Instagram photo she shared on Tuesday.

"Healing ✨ I have spent the week reading your kind words and stories of strength through your own experiences with endometriosis," Irwin began in the caption. "Thank you with all my heart for sharing."

Looking forward, the mother of one said, "I can finally see a new me on the journey towards better health. I can't wait to be able to focus all my energy on our family and the conservation work we are so passionate about. Sending my love and light your way."

The Crikey! It's The Irwins star first shared with fans last Tuesday that she has endometriosis.

She posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed and admitted that she wasn't sure if she wanted to discuss her health publicly, but ultimately felt a responsibility to share her story for other women who need help.

"For 10yrs I've struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea. Trying to remain a positive person & hide the pain has been a very long road. These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors visits, scans, etc," Irwin wrote in part. "A doctor told me it was simply something you deal with as a woman & I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain. I didn't find answers until a friend @lesliemosier helped set me on a path of regaining my life. I decided to undergo surgery for endometriosis."

She said that during the operation, doctors found 37 lesions and a chocolate cyst.

In the same post, she asked fans to "be gentle" when asking about her and her husband Chandler Powell having another child.

"Things may look fine on the outside looking in through the window of someone's life, however, that is not always the case. Please be gentle & pause before asking me (or any woman) when we'll be having more children. After all that my body has gone through, I feel tremendously grateful that we have our gorgeous daughter. She feels like our family's miracle," Irwin said of her and Powell's daughter Grace Warrior, who turns 2 this month.

Powell, 26, also shared a sweet message to his wife on his own Instagram account following her endometriosis diagnosis.

"You are my inspiration to be as strong as I can be in every aspect of life. Seeing how you pushed through the pain to take care of our family and continue our conservation work while being absolutely riddled with endometriosis is something that will inspire me forever," he wrote alongside a photo of the couple. "The greatest gift of all is knowing that you're out the other side of surgery totally free of endometriosis. I cannot wait to embark on this new chapter of life with you."

"Thank you. For everything. I love you and Grace with all my heart," Irwin commented under the post.

Irwin joins a list of celebrities who have talked openly about dealing with endometriosis. Lena Dunham, Halsey, Julianne Hough, Amy Schumer and Padma Lakshmi have also shared their experiences in the past.