Bindi Irwin on Her Health and Endometriosis Diagnosis: 'You Have to Stay Strong' (Exclusive)

"It's so important to advocate for yourself and make this the year of your health," Irwin told PEOPLE

By
and
Published on May 7, 2023 04:26 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 06: Animal Conservationist / TV Personality Bindi Irwin attends the 2023 Steve Irwin Gala Dinner at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on May 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty

Bindi Irwin wants those struggling with their health to stay strong.

At a gala dinner honoring her late father Steve Irwin at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Saturday, the Crikey! It's The Irwins spoke to PEOPLE about her health amid her endometriosis diagnosis.

On what she has learned from the experience, Irwin, 24, told PEOPLE, "You have to advocate for yourself. You can't take no for an answer because a lot of times I know I found it for 10 years. You feel so defeated when you can't find an answer. And it's really scary."

She continued, "I know with endometriosis, the sad thing is that it often doesn't show up on any scans. I got every scan under the sun, and nothing showed up. It wasn't until I had that exploratory surgery that they knew what was going on."

Bindi Irwin Instagram

"So you have to stay strong and surround yourself with people who love you and will be there for you no matter what. Because it's really scary when you don't have answers," Irwin said.

The mom of one added: "You can feel very lonely. You can feel very isolated, but you have to hold on and you have to keep searching for answers no matter what. It is extremely important."

"I think that we live in such a day and age where there's so much information, and yet it's so easy to feel alone, which is really, really difficult," Irwin told PEOPLE. "So find the people who will love you unconditionally and never give up that hope because it's so important to advocate for yourself and make this the year of your health."

Bindi Irwin Reveals She Has Endometriosis After 10 Years of 'Indescribable' Pain: 'On the Road to Recovery'

In March, Irwin revealed on Instagram that she was diagnosed with endometriosis, the reproductive condition in which uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus, causing cramping and chronic pain.

Sharing a photo of herself in a hospital bed, she admitted that she wasn't sure if she wanted to discuss her health publicly, but ultimately felt a responsibility to share her story for other women who need help.

On Friday, Irwin shared an Instagram video on Friday answering fan questions about her history with endometriosis.

She detailed when she first started "noticing" symptoms at age 14 years old: The "extreme fatigue, nausea and pain" she would feel — which grew more intense after giving birth to her daughter Grace in 2021.

Irwin said it wasn't until her friend Leslie shared her story of endometriosis, with their symptoms matching up that she realized what she had. She decided to have surgery in December over the holidays, where they found 37 lesions and a cyst on her ovary, removing the latter.

She finally thanked her fans for their interest and questions on her journey: "I hope this video may shed some light on my story to help you or someone you know battling with this disease."

