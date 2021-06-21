Bindi Irwin Announces Break from Social Media: 'Mental Health Deserves More Understanding'

Bindi Irwin is taking some time away from social media nearly three months after giving birth to her daughter, Grace Warrior.

On Monday, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 22, posted on Instagram revealing to her followers that she would be leaving social media in order to focus on her family, while discussing the importance of mental health care.

"Hi guys, Just a note to say thank you for your support. I'm taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family," she captioned a sweet black-and-white photo holding her baby girl, whom she shares with husband Chandler Powell. "I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal). You can keep up with our adventures by following my family and Australia Zoo on social media. 💙"

She continued, "Recently, I've had many people reaching out to share their own stories of working hard to protect their mental health. Thank you for sharing and speaking your truth. To my friends who are dealing with depression, anxiety and other battles every day - I see you. These issues are very real and deserve to be discussed and addressed."

"Surround yourself with the light of people who genuinely care about you and will support you during the good times and the hard times," Irwin added. "Remember there are helplines available. Mental health deserves more understanding and support instead of being dismissed or patronised. You are absolutely worthy of love and kindness."

Irwin and Powell welcomed their first child, daughter Grace, on March 25 - which was also their one-year wedding anniversary.

The proud father responded to his wife's message by reposting the sweet photo of Irwin and Grace on his Instagram, commending her ability to "stand up for what is right" by taking a break from social media.

"You inspire me with your unwavering kindness and your ability to stand up for what is right. You are the strongest and most beautiful person inside and out. Grace has an amazing mama to look up to❤️," he wrote.

On Sunday, Irwin shared a touching Father's Day tribute honoring her husband, late dad Steve Irwin and father-in-law, writing that her dad always taught her about "standing up for what I believe in and to have empathy for all living beings."

"My husband amazes me every day with his kind and steadfast heart, his love for our daughter is infinite. My father-in-law works tirelessly for his family and is always there with a word of encouragement. These extraordinary men inspire me and I love them so very much," she captioned three sweet shots of her father, Powell and her father-in-law.

Although her social media hiatus might come as a shock, Irwin recently discussed her excitement of wanting to focus on the "extraordinary" bond that she's already created with her newborn.

"When we first got her home, it's as if she's always been with us," Irwin told PEOPLE last week. "It's a really strange feeling when you can't remember what your life was like before this beautiful little person. I never knew love like this before."

"As you become a mom you enter this club and it's unlike anything else in the world and everybody has different advice and thoughts," she continued. "I think that as anything else, it's just about supporting each other and being encouraging with one another because everybody has a different journey when it comes to raising their baby, especially with feeding."

Since Grace's arrival, the couple has been busy raising their daughter and passing down their family's love for nature and wildlife. Irwin and Powell revealed that they call their baby girl their "wildlife warrior princess" and are adamant about continuing Irwin's late father's mission.