Billy Baldwin's Teen Son Is in Remission After Secret Battle with Cancer: 'Never Been Prouder'

Billy Baldwin‘s 17-year-old son is in remission following a secret battle with cancer.

On Thursday, Billy, who is the uncle of Hailey Baldwin, revealed on Instagram that his son Vance — whom he shares with wife Chynna Phillips — was diagnosed with cancer a year ago and that his family decided to keep the news private as he underwent treatment.

“A year ago today my son Vance was diagnosed with cancer… he was 16 years old,” Billy, 56, wrote alongside a screen grab of Vance’s own celebratory post announcing that he’s cancer free.

“He kept it very quiet… we all did,” Billy continued. “He went through 28 rounds of chemo yet stayed VERY positive, focused and kept his life as normal as possible… every single day.”

Billy went on to praise his son for being a “tough son of a bitch.”

“Sharp as a tack. Funny as hell. Tough as nails. Heart of gold,” Billy added. “Courage, strength, bravery, attitude, warrior… never seen anything like it. Never been prouder.”

Billy also thanked his support system, which included Vance’s “boys, teachers, coaches, parents… the whole SB [Santa Barbara] community stepped up for him during this difficult time.”

“Thanks gang… you know you are… Vance, Chynna, Jameson, Brooke & I love you all,” Billy wrote, naming his daughters.

“Your love, kindness & support definitely helped get him/us through this difficult time.”

Billy concluded the post by thanking Vance’s doctor — oncologist Lawrence Piro.

“You are an amazing man!!” Billy wrote.

Vance kept his own post short and sweet, writing, “Got diagnosed a year ago today, been clear for months now. #keepyourheadup #f—cancer.”

Vance’s good news comes just a few days after his cousin Hailey married Justin Bieber — for the second time.

The model and singer said their “I dos” on Monday in front of 154 guests at sunset at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, a little more than one year after getting legally married in a New York City courthouse.

Billy raved over his niece’s union with Bieber, sharing a portrait from their wedding on Instagram.

“Such a great weekend!! Love you Hailey & Justin!! So cool to get the both families & friends together for some bonding and gold old fashioned par-taying!!! Chynna, Jameson, Vance, Brooke & I LOVED meeting everyone!!” Billy wrote.

“You two are an adorable couple!! You can see and feel the love you have for each another [sic] when you’re in the room together. May you have many, many MANY years of love, health & happiness together.”