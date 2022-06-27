"There's too much f---ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f---ing excuse for a country," Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong said during a recent concert stop

Billie Joe Armstrong Says He's 'Renouncing' U.S. Citizenship Since Roe v. Wade Has Been Overturned

Billie Joe Armstrong is taking a stand.

The Green Day frontman, 50, said that he is "renouncing" his citizenship from the United States during a recent concert in London, following the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"F--- America. I'm f---ing renouncing my citizenship. I'm f---ing coming here," Armstrong told concertgoers during a show at the London Stadium on Friday, which was part of his band's Hella Mega tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

"There's too much f---ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f---ing excuse for a country," he continued, before assuring fans before him that he was serious.

"Oh, I'm not kidding, you're going to get a lot of me in the coming days," the "American Idiot" musician — who has long been politically outspoken — added.

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during Hella Mega tour at London Stadium Credit: Burak Cingi/Redferns

Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision of 1973 that granted women the right to an abortion in every state, was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday.

The 6-to-3 ruling reverses nearly 50 years of legal precedent and will completely change the landscape of women's reproductive rights by giving individual states the power to decide whether to allow the procedure. It is estimated that nearly half the country will enact near-total bans in the coming months.

Green Day - Billie Joe Armstrong 26th MTV EMA, Press Room, Seville, Spain Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Since the decision, states such as Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri and South Dakota have already banned abortion after putting "trigger bans" in place that governors enacted after the SCOTUS ruling.

Protests have since erupted around the country, and President Joe Biden has spoken out against the ruling, which he called the "realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court."

Like Armstrong, many other musicians have also used their platform to criticize the Supreme Court ruling during concert stops across the globe.

Olivia Rodrigo performed at the UK's Glastonbury Festival with guest star Lily Allen over the weekend, where she told the crowd, "I'm devastated and terrified," later adding: "So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this."

Megan Thee Stallion also called out Texas' 2021 abortion ban during her set at the same music event, following the Supreme Court's decision.