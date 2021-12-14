Billie Eilish Details Bout with COVID-19: 'If I Weren't Vaccinated, I Would Have Died'

"I still have side effects," Billie Eilish said on The Howard Stern Show of her experience with COVID-19

Billie Eilish is opening up about her bout with COVID-19 and the side effects she's still experiencing months later.

While on The Howard Stern Show Monday, the "Bad Guy" singer, 19, revealed she had a breakthrough case of coronavirus in August. Per Rolling Stone, Eilish shared the news after Stern referenced her cough, asking if she caught COVID-19 while appearing on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

"I didn't die, and I wasn't gonna die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was. It was terrible," Eilish said. "I still have side effects. I was sick for, like, two months almost."

The seven-time Grammy Award winner credited the vaccine as the reason she's now "fine," adding, "I think if I weren't vaccinated, I would have, like, died, because it was bad … When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible. But really, in the scheme of COVID, it was not bad. You know what I mean? When you're sick, you feel f---ing horrible."

Eilish was the musical guest and host for the latest episode of the NBC sketch comedy show Saturday.

For her opening monologue, the singer dressed as "Mrs. Claus going to the club" and joked about growing up in the spotlight and the criticism she has faced over her appearance.

"Some people wonder why I started wearing baggy clothes. There was actually a good reason," she explained. "So it wasn't just for comfort, or for style. This is hard to say for me, but the real reason I wore big oversized clothes back then is, I was actually two kids stacked on top of each other trying to sneak into an R-rated movie."

Eilish's mother Maggie also made a cameo rocking a sweatshirt that featured a snap of the singer's older brother Finneas O'Connell, as the musician joked about being the least-favorite child. O'Connell, 24, later played the guitar during Eilish's second stripped-down performance of "Male Fantasy."

Also on SNL, the singer shared her thoughts on turning 20 later this month. "I'm actually really excited to get older because I am now just starting to understand who I actually am as a person," she said. "And the scary thing about growing up in the public eye is people just decide that everything you say and do and look like is who you are forever. It's not fair."

She asked the audience, "Would you want to be judged by the way you presented yourself when you were 16? Uh, no!"

"But the point is, it takes time and effort to accept who you really are," she said. "You'll be so happy that you did. I spent a lot of years pretending to be somebody that I'm not, basically acting."