Billie Eilish Calls Herself a 'Gym Rat' and Says Working Out Makes Her Feel 'So Much Better'

Billie Eilish has decided to make fitness a priority in her life — and it's made all the difference.

In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from Eilish's interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the "Happier Than Ever" singer opens up about her new-found love for fitness.

"Zane, I have been working on my bones and my body for the last ... since then really," the singer, 20, told the host, referencing an ankle injury in 2019. "And more seriously for the last four months, I've been completely changing the way that my life is involving fitness — I'm a gym rat now."

She continued, "When did that happen? I don't know but it did and it started with 'I can't get injured anymore.' I'm not gonna let myself live like that because I lived like that for years."

Billie Eilish and Zane Lowe. Apple Music

Noting that the switch "changed" her life, the Grammy-winner said she began her journey around May and hasn't looked back since.

"Especially coming back from Europe I started working out at a gym for the first time every day. And I know that's a pretty — like a lot of people do that," Eilish said. "But that was not a thing I did and it's become such an incredibly huge part of my life and it makes me feel so much better as a person and the way that I can move on stage now."

"I feel so much better," she concluded.

The full interview will air at 1 p.m. ET on Apple Music 1. Eilish is also celebrating the end of her global Happier Than Ever world tour with a special livestream of her O2 Arena concert in London exclusively on Apple Music on Friday at 10 p.m. ET.

In the past, Eilish has often opened up about her relationship with her body and overall health. In a July 2021 interview with The Guardian, she got real about how she perceived her body on a day-to-day basis and the effect that social media had on those feelings.

"I see people online, looking like I've never looked," she told the outlet. "And immediately I am like, 'Oh my God, how do they look like that?' I know the ins and outs of this industry, and what people actually use in photos, and I actually know what looks real can be fake. Yet I still see it and go, 'Oh God.' That makes me feel really bad."

"And I mean, I'm very confident in who I am, and I'm very happy with my life … I'm obviously not happy with my body," she explained, before adding, "but who is?"

Billie Eilish. Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty

Meanwhile, in June, she opened up about how enjoys that she's changed on the inside to NME. During the interview, Eilish recalled her May 2021 cover with British Vogue — and admitted that she "had no idea who I was."

"Before that, I was one kind of person and wore a certain type of clothes and made a certain type of music… and that haunted me, as people only thought of me in one dimension and I didn't like that," she said. "I felt pretty trapped in the persona that people had of me, and then I changed it completely to f— with everyone."

The "Therefore I Am" singer said her goal was to establish "range and to feel desirable, and to feel feminine and masculine." And while she ditched the look for her world tour, Eilish said she was happy in her own skin.

"I wanted to prove that to myself, too," she said. "Now I finally feel comfortable in the person I actually am and being all of those things at once."

She also said she was in a "real transition period" in her personal life. "I'm trying to find myself again. I don't want to live the way that I lived last year; I want to live differently," she said. "I want to trust my gut more and listen to myself more."