Billie Eilish Blasts Texas Abortion Law During Performance in Austin: 'My Body, My F------ Choice'

Billie Eilish said onstage at the Austin City Limits Festival that she almost canceled her performance because she "wanted to punish this f------ place for allowing that to happen here"

Billie Eilish made her stance on Texas' new abortion law clear while onstage for her performance in Austin.

During her set Saturday night for the 2021 Austin City Limits Festival held in the city's Zilker Park, the 19-year-old singer took a moment to speak out against the state's controversial law, which essentially bans abortions and deputizes private citizens to target anyone who assists in one.

Eilish said she considered canceling the gig in order to "punish" the state.

"When they made that s--- a law, I almost didn't want to do the show, because I wanted to punish this f------ place for allowing that to happen here," she said into the mic, per video of the moment shared by PopCrave on Twitter. "But then I remembered it's you guys that are the f------ victims, and you deserve everything in the world. We need to tell them to shut the f--- up!"

The star then instructed her fans in the crowd to stick their hands up and show their middle fingers before saying, "My body, my f------ choice!" A screen onstage behind her read: "Bans Off Our Bodies."

Reflecting on the show, Eilish wrote on Instagram Sunday, "Last night was f------ crazy. one of my favorites."

Back in 2019, Eilish showed support for abortion rights alongside other major artists like Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Lady Gaga and more as part of Planned Parenthood's #BansOffMyBody campaign. She said in a statement at the time, "We cannot live freely and move fully in the world when our basic right to access the reproductive health care we need is under attack. Every person deserves the right to control their body, their life, and their future."

The controversial law in Texas essentially eliminates the rights of Roe v. Wade. The bill prohibits abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. It does not include exceptions for pregnancies that are the result of incest or rape.

Under the law, private citizens can sue abortion clinics they suspect of performing illegal abortions after six weeks, as well as anyone who aided in an abortion, including even driving someone to an appointment or helping them with the cost. If the lawsuit is successful, they will be awarded a minimum of $10,000.

Abortion providers in Texas had attempted to stop the bill, asking the Supreme Court to issue an emergency block last month before it went into effect. They argued that the law "would immediately and catastrophically reduce abortion access in Texas, barring care for at least 85 percent of Texas abortion patients (those who are six weeks pregnant or greater) and likely forcing many abortion clinics ultimately to close."

The court voted 5 to 4 against the request, allowing the law to remain in effect.