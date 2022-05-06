The California bill, introduced by Sen. Scott Wiener, could cover all vaccinations approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Bill Allowing Kids 12 and Up to Get Vaccines Without Parental Consent Advances to Senate

A California bill that would allow children 12 and up to be vaccinated without parental consent was passed by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The 11-member Senate Judiciary Committee approved the bill on Thursday with a 7-0 vote, with two members from each political party opting not to vote. The bill will now advance to the full Senate.

If the proposal gets signed into law, California will have the youngest age requirement to be vaccinated without parental consent. The bill would apply to any vaccination that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Current California law states that minors 12 to 17 cannot receive any vaccinations without permission from a parent of guardian unless the vaccine is for a sexually transmitted disease.

"Empowering young people with the autonomy to receive life-saving vaccines, regardless of their parents' beliefs or work schedules, is essential to keeping students in school and for their physical and mental health," Sen. Scott Wiener, who introduced the legislation, said of the bill.

"Teens should be able to protect their own health with vaccines – whether against COVID, flu, measles or polio – even if their parents refuse or can't take them to get the shot," Wiener added on Twitter following Thursday's decision. "Our legislation to allow teens to get vaccinated on their own just passed a key committee."

Ani Chaglasian, an advocate with Teens for Vaccines, testified in support of the proposal, according to the Associated Press. She detailed having several missed opportunities "because I did not have the authority to vaccinate myself," adding, "We know vaccines save lives."

Despite the vote, the bill was opposed by a number of people who spoke against it during the committee hearing.

Sabrina Sandoval, a school psychologist, argued that children at that age "simply do not have fully developed decision-making skills needed to weigh the risks and benefits and make a truly informed decision," per AP.