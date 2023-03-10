'Biggest Loser' Winners Hannah Curlee and Olivia Ward 12 Years Later: 'It's a Continued Journey'

The sisters from season 11 of the NBC show open up to PEOPLE about keeping the weight off while inspiring others to get healthy

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 10, 2023 01:56 PM

The Biggest Loser season 11 winner Olivia Ward and her sister, runner-up Hannah Curlee, had their lives changed forever when they competed on the show in 2011.

"I tell people, I feel like I won the weight loss lottery," Ward, 47, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Starting the show off at 261 lbs., Ward and Curlee, 44, who was at 248 lbs., both lost almost half their body weight during the competition, with Ward losing 129 lbs. and Curlee 120 lbs. More than a decade later, they say they feel lucky to have had the opportunity to participate in the once- controversial weight loss show.

"Losing the weight was wonderful," Ward says. "But just to have that experience and to be around that type of expertise and that kind of support . . . what I left with was knowing that I had this incredible opportunity to pass on what had been given to me. I go back so many times and think about all those thousands of people that would wait in line. They would just wait for hours and hours and somehow Hannah and I were just two people that somebody saw something and gave us the opportunity."

the two sisters who were #1 and #2 on season 11 of Biggest Loser keeping the weight off and helping others.
Trae Patton/NBCU

Since their reality television days, both sisters have gotten married and become moms. Despite having complicated pregnancies that involved bed rest, both have found ways to maintain their weight loss.

the two sisters who were #1 and #2 on season 11 of Biggest Loser keeping the weight off and helping others.
Bret Hartman/NBCU

"I've done super well. and I'm super proud," says Curlee. "I'm doing great and I'm comfortable where I am. I work out six days a week."

"I kept my weight off for 10 years," Ward says. "I would say 85% of it. I always tell people, because I think I ended up in the 130s or whatever, I stayed in the 130s for like five minutes. I'm 5'10", [and now] mid-160s to mid-170s. That's usually kind of in that 10 pound swing where I live."

the two sisters who were #1 and #2 on season 11 of Biggest Loser keeping the weight off and helping others.
Ben Ward

The duo says they still practice the tools they learned from their time on the NBC show.

"Olivia and I, we still track our food," Curlee says. "It's good to see what our body's responding to and what your body's not responding to. We have years and years of journaling of what we've been eating and how it affects us and how it doesn't affect us."

the two sisters who were #1 and #2 on season 11 of Biggest Loser keeping the weight off and helping others.
Hannah Curlee

Ward, a former opera singer ,and Curlee have even pivoted their career paths full-time to the health and wellness space.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"When we got off the show, everything was kind of exploding," Curlee says. "So we were afforded a lot of opportunities, which we're so incredibly thankful for. We had our own business together, we did YouTube. We've traveled around the country, the world, speaking and talking about women's health."

"I gave myself a year paid salary," Ward adds. "A little salary was just enough so I could take the time to figure life out, and I found SoulCycle. For me, it was one of those things where I not only loved the workout, but I found my tribe and my people. I was like, 'Okay, this is how I'm going to maintain this, how I'm going to do this,' and long story short, very shortly after Biggest Loser, I started teaching at SoulCycle, and I taught there up until this past July."

the two sisters who were #1 and #2 on season 11 of Biggest Loser keeping the weight off and helping others.
Ben Ward

Now, they're spreading their knowledge by paying it forward to others trying to lose weight in a big way.

"We've done everything later in life, but it has been such a journey," says Curlee, who started the Counterbalance, a daily encouragement and practical application program with her sister. "It's been incredible."

the two sisters who were #1 and #2 on season 11 of Biggest Loser keeping the weight off and helping others.
Hannah Curlee

"I have chosen to do this," Curlee continues. "This takes accountability to lose that amount of weight and keep yourself at a healthy place. Mentally, physically, emotionally, it is a lot of work. I want to be totally honest about that. There's obviously been ups and downs, but it really has been something that we are really proud of together [and] separately."

"It's just amazing to know that all those years ago, to lose hundreds of pounds and to not have to carry that weight with us for the rest of our lives," Ward shares. "And it's not linear. It's a continued journey."

Related Articles
Vannessa Cross
'1000-Lb. Best Friends'' Vannessa Cross Got 'Fed Up' with Weight Before Losing 200 Lbs.: 'I Changed Everything'
Tammy Slaton weight loss
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Shares Photos of Her Dramatic Weight Loss
Mark sitting outside during the daytime
'My 600-Lb. Life' Star Mark Rutland Rejects Doctor's Advice to Get Surgery Despite His Weight Being 'Torture'
Rebel Wilson poses at the premiere of the Netflix film "Senior Year,"
Rebel Wilson Says 'Pitch Perfect' Contract Didn't Allow Her to Lose Weight: 'I Wanted to Get Healthier'
Ozempic - Jillian Michaels, Kyle Richards, Meghan McCain
Stars Who've Spoken About Ozempic — and What They've Said
1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Reaches Goal Weight for Surgery
'1000-Lb. Sisters'' Tammy Slaton Achieves Goal Weight Required for Surgery: 'I Proved Everybody Wrong'
Jason Kaplan Talks 90 lb Weight Loss Journey
Radio Show Producer Loses Over 90 Lbs. After Ditching His 'Out of Control' Eating Habits
Rosie O'Donnell
Rosie O'Donnell Says She's 'Very Happy' After Losing 10 Lbs. Since Christmas
man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levels
Ozempic Rebound Is Real: Doctor Says Weight Gain Can Be 'Devastating' After Stopping
Kirstie Alley during Kirstie Alley Signs Her Book "How to Lose Your Ass and Regain Your Life: Reluctant Confessions of a Big-Butted Star" - March 3, 2005 at Barnes & Noble in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Carvalho/FilmMagic)
How Kirstie Alley Broke Barriers with Honesty About Her Weight Loss: 'Turning Lemons into Lemonade'
Geno and Nico; My 600lb Life
'My 600-Lb. Life' Stars Face Life-or-Death Decisions in Latest Season: 'I'm Ready to Change My Life'
Heba Salama
'The Biggest Loser' 's Heba Salama Says She's in a 'Healthier Space' Despite Weight Gain After the Show
https://www.instagram.com/p/Clq-P2AAMPQ/?hl=en. Shay Mooney/Instagram
Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney Has 'Never Felt More Alive' After Weight Loss: 'I Wanted to Change My Life'
Liah and Lauryn Chavez
Twin Sisters Lose More Than 200 Lbs. Together After 'Discouraging' Attempts: 'We Hold Each Other Accountable'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock (13651468a) Kirstie Alley attends the premiere of HBO's "Girls", in New York. Alley, a two-time Emmy winner who starred in the 1980s sitcom "Cheers" and the hit film "Look Who's Talking," has died. She was 71. Her death was announced Monday by her children on social media and confirmed by her manager. The post said their mother died of cancer that was recently diagnosed Obit Kirstie Alley, New York, United States - 05 Jan 2015
Kirstie Alley Regretted Appearing in a Bikini on 'Oprah' in 2006: 'I Made Some Errors in My Life' 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 17: Al Roker attends the 6th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios on February 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Al Roker's Health Journey Over the Years, in His Own Words