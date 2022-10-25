The Biggest Loser's season 6 at home winner Heba Salama has experienced ups and downs since her time on the show in 2008.

After struggling to conceive her daughter Blum, now 9, Salama got divorced in 2015.

In October of the same year, she met her current husband online. Life felt full again. "It was really kinda crazy, right when I met Greg [Frazer], and I just kind of was like, 'I don't know. I don't want to do this again,' " recalls Salama, 44.

She decided to give the relationship a try. Two years later, the couple got married. She was pregnant at the time, but miscarried 10 days after her wedding in 2017.

Salama decided to begin fertility treatments to increase her chances of having another baby. She thought nothing of the routine genetic testing ordered by her doctor until she got an email in March 2020 revealing she was BRCA2 positive.

According to the National Cancer Institute, a person with a positive test result for the gene has an increased risk of developing certain cancers, especially breast and ovarian.

"I remember I took a screenshot of it and sent it to my best friend and I was like, 'I'm in shock,'" says the photographer, whose father's side has a history of breast cancer. "My whole body just went like cold. I was like, 'Oh f--k.' [The doctor said], 'You need to get your ovaries out, you need to get your boobs off and then we're gonna get you a baby.' I was like, 'Uh, OK.' I was just stunned. It was horrible."

Although risk-reducing surgeries such as a mastectomy (removal of one or more breast) and oophorectomy (removal of one or more ovaries) are recommended to get rid of potentially harmful tissue, Salama wanted to first try having her "miracle baby" using IVF treatments.

"I had never gotten pregnant on my own," the former reality television contestant explains. "BRCA2 is ocular, ovarian, pancreatic, breast, and melanoma. I was hysterical. It was dark, and then COVID happened, which actually, I was like, 'Thank you, pandemic,' because I can't really be out in public shooting weddings right now because I'm not really sure which end is up."

Salama finally got pregnant in September 2020. She was over the moon with joy but also had to strategize with her doctor about what her cancer treatment plan would be after she gave birth. She delivered her son Zain in May 2021 and started her first round of cancer treatments right away.

"Six months later I went in for an oophorectomy and had my ovaries taken out," shares Salama, whose body went into early menopause. "I left my uterus [because maybe] I will opt to have another baby in the next couple years. I just felt like it was too final. I have to do it piece by piece."

Salama felt overwhelmed by all of the changes in her body and came up with a plan she and her doctor felt comfortable following. "I just felt the ovaries coming out were gonna lower my risk for breast cancer, take away my risk for ovarian cancer. It's prioritizing the pieces of you that you're gonna take away."

Losing parts of her body so quickly while raising two children was so hard on Salama that she sought treatment for depression and her overall mental health.

"I went to see a therapist and started taking care of my mental wellness and really going, 'OK.' I stopped watching TV at night. I started reading. I read like crazy now."

Saving as much of her own breasts and nipples as possible was important for the mom of two, so she's been patiently waiting her turn to see two specific doctors in San Francisco to perform the next step in her health journey. If all goes according to plan, in early 2023, Salama will undergo a double mastectomy and breast reconstruction at the same time, hoping to preserve most, if not all, of the sensation to her breast area.

"I'm not interested in losing complete feeling in my boobs," Salama, who will need one follow-up reconstruction later in 2023, shares. "I'm young. I'm terrified. I'm mourning parts of myself. It's just like, your womanhood."

But through it all, Salama is trying her best to remain cancer-free for her family.

"I realize that I'm lucky to have these choices because I haven't been given cancer yet," Salama shares. "There are days where I'm like, 'I'm standing and that's good.' I have good days and mostly good days."