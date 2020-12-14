Biggest Loser's Erica Lugo Marries Danny McGeady in Intimate Ceremony

The couple had a backyard Zoom wedding in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic but finally got to tie the knot in front of 25 guests

Erica Lugo is celebrating her marriage — again!

Lugo wore a stunning white dress for the second round of nuptials, while McGeady dressed for the occasion in a fancy black and white suit.

According to Us Weekly, the couple's wedding party was made up of their children: McGeady's son, Jack, 14, was his best man, while his daughter Elise, 10, served as Lugo's maid of honor. Lugo's son Connor, 10, walked her down the aisle. Guests wore masks and stayed eight feet apart.

Image zoom Erica Lugo | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Lugo and McGeady got engaged in December 2019 and initially planned for a wedding ceremony on April 4. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they instead got married via Zoom in April and scheduled a larger wedding ceremony for Dec. 20.

However, rising COVID-19 cases across the country forced the couple to cancel their Dec. 20 wedding. But when Lugo saw that her original venue was available on Dec. 12, she booked it for a small gathering.

“This is not what I envisioned," she told Us Weekly. "Being a pandemic bride has taken a lot of fun out of planning. Many people will say, ‘Well at least you have the love of your life,’ and I’m blessed, but there’s something about experiencing the things you’ve been dreaming about since you can remember."

“I’m blessed and thankful I could at least have our parents and siblings there," she added. "That’s all I want and need. I couldn’t wait to walk down the aisle to Danny and see that sexy smile I fell in love with.”

Lugo and and McGeady announced their decision to postpone their wedding celebration due to the pandemic back in March, writing that it was the right thing to do to help keep their friends and family members safe.

Then on April 4, Lugo announced that she and McGeady decided to exchange vows in their backyard while joined by their children as the rest of their family and friends attended virtually.