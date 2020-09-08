Biggest Loser’s Erica Lugo ‘Can’t Wait’ for Her Skin Removal Surgery: ‘There’s Lots Under There!’

The trainer, who has lost over 160 lbs., said she’s “staying on point” with her exercise and nutrition to prep her body for the grueling surgery

Erica Lugo is counting down the days until her skin removal surgery.

The Biggest Loser trainer, who has lost over 160 lbs., announced on Friday that after going “back and forth for years,” she decided to get her loose skin removed. Now, Lugo, 34, is excitedly prepping for the grueling surgery coming up on Sept. 22.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Staying on point until my 360 tummy tuck to remove my loose skin (yes — there’s lots under there! Can’t wait to see the full effect of what’s under this loose skin! I’ve worked hard!),” she posted on Instagram Monday.

Lugo said she booked her surgery with Athenix Body Sculpting, and since that day she’s “been insanely on point with nutrition, fitness and recovery.”

“That means sleep, mindfulness and listening to my body,” she said. “I want to go into surgery healthy, happy and ready!”

Lugo said on Friday that she was “terrified” to share the “raw” photos of her loose skin but wanted to be transparent as she prepared for her surgery.

“Loose skin has been a part of my journey for five years,” she said. “I’ve always been okay with it. It’s been my battle scar, but the more I begin to build muscle and get leaner I get the more loose skin builds up. No amount of exercise or nutrition will help the loose skin pockets on my hips and stomach.”

That’s why, Lugo said, she opted for a tummy tuck.

“It wasn’t an easy decision. It’s been something I’ve researched for years. I’ve been back and forth for years and I’m finally scheduled Sept 22nd with @athenixbody and I couldn’t be more nervous, scared but excited!” she said.

Lugo, who once weighed 322 lbs., was one of the two trainers on this year’s USA reboot of The Biggest Loser, and helped Jim DiBattista to victory. Lugo previously told PEOPLE that after undergoing her own health journey, she was able to relate to the contestants and often talked to them about dealing with loose skin.