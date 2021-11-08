Big Bird's Announcement That He Got the COVID Vaccine Criticized by Conservatives as 'Propaganda'
The Sesame Street character, who is meant to be 6 years old, tweeted that the COVID-19 vaccine "keeps me and others healthy"
Big Bird got some big-time protection over the weekend in the form of a COVID-19 vaccine, but the fictional Sesame Street character's announcement drew backlash from conservative lawmakers who called it "government propaganda."
Big Bird, who is meant to be 6 years old and therefore now eligible for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, tweeted on Saturday that he "got the COVID-19 vaccine today!"
"My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy," he said on Twitter.
Many responded in approval, with President Joe Biden tweeting "Good on ya, @BigBird. Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep your whole neighborhood safe."
But conservatives had the opposite reaction. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who is vaccinated himself and said he supports the vaccine, just not federal mandates, called Big Bird's tweet "government propaganda…for your 5 year old!"
Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe, meanwhile, claimed that the Sesame Street resident was "brainwashing children," and former Trump adviser Steve Cortes said it was "evil" propaganda. They also falsely stated that kids "are not at risk" from COVID-19 — though young children are more likely to have mild symptoms, they can develop a severe illness and MIS-C, multisystem inflammatory syndrome. Nearly 700 kids under age 18 have died from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
This is not the first time that Big Bird has encouraged vaccinations. In 1972, when then-President Richard Nixon's administration oversaw Sesame Street's network, PBS, the Muppet gets vaccinated against measles. Big Bird said in his tweet that he learned he's "been getting vaccines since I was a little bird."
And along with Big Bird, his fellow Muppet Rosita said that she got her COVID-19 vaccine. The 5-year-old Rosita comforted Big Bird on CNN over the weekend after he said he was nervous about the shot.
"I barely felt it!" Rosita said. "Before I knew it, the shot was over and I had this cool vaccine band-aid on my arm."