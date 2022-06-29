“We will do everything we can with what we find to make sure we are protecting women’s reproductive health care services,” said U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra

Biden's Health Secretary Xavier Becerra Says There Is 'No Magic Bullet' To Restore Abortion Rights

Xavier Becerra, secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), speaks during a news conference at the HHS headquarters in Washington, D.C., US, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Under the White House's direction, Becerra unveiled an action plan in response to the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra called the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade "despicable" and vowed to protect reproductive care.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Becerra said there was "no magic bullet" in restoring the constitutional right to abortion.

He revealed the department is working provide better access to medical abortion across the country, saying, "The Supreme Court's decision will result in worsened health outcomes and death for some patients. Working to increase access to this (abortion) drug is a national imperative and in the public interest."

Becerra also had a direct message to those people impacted by the Supreme Court's 6-to-3 ruling which allowed states including Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri and South Dakota to ban abortion.

"You want to make sure that what you do is within, as I said, the confines of the law. We're not interested in going rogue and doing things just because," he said.

He continued, "To every American who's impacted, my apologies that, as I said, we can't tell you there's a silver bullet. But what I am saying to you is that the more we dig, we will do everything we can with what we find to make sure we are protecting women's reproductive health care services."

Becerra added that the department is looking at all legal avenues to allow people to obtain abortion medication.

"Medication abortion — those treatments that FDA has signed off on as safe and effective — are available to be prescribed. Under what conditions, stay tuned," he said.

At the Aspen Ideas: Health conference on Saturday, Becerra suggested the department is also considering providing transportation for women are unable to legally obtain an abortion in their home state, according to CNN.

"We're looking at everything, including assisting in transportation, something that HHS doesn't typically do," he explained.

However, he stopped short of providing more details about the possible program during the press conference.