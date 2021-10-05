Biden Lifts Trump-Era Ban That Stripped Federal Funding from Clinics Providing Abortion Services

Under the ban, health care providers that continued to offer abortions and referrals lost out on millions of federal funding that also went towards cancer screenings and other essential services

The Biden administration reversed a controversial Trump-era ban restricting health care clinics that provided abortion services from receiving federal funding on Monday, amid the ongoing fight over abortion rights.

The new rule, which goes into effect on Nov. 8, will allow health care providers like Planned Parenthood to rejoin Title X, a federal family planning program created 50 years ago to subsidize preventive care, cancer screenings and birth control for low-income patients.

Under the Trump administration ban, health care clinics were forced to choose between providing abortions and abortion referrals to patients — and then losing millions of dollars in federal funding — or continuing to offer only services like breast and cervical cancer screenings and testing for sexually transmitted diseases.

The new law is intended to "strengthen and restore" services to how they were under the Obama administration, said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

"Our nation's family planning clinics play a critical role in delivering health care, and today more than ever, we are making clear that access to quality family planning care includes accurate information and referrals — based on a patient's needs and direction," he said in a statement.

Under the previous law, which was enacted in 2019, clinics that received federal funding could direct patients to primary care providers but not say if they offered abortions. Additionally, any clinic that performed abortions had to have "physical and financial separation" between their family planning services like birth control consultations and abortion services. Abortion rights activists called it a "gag rule."

Rather than make the choice, Planned Parenthood, which received around $60 million a year through Title X funding, chose to withdraw from the program. That left the 40% of patients that went to their clinics each year and were eligible for Title X subsidies with lessen access to care.

Alexis McGill Johnson, the president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said that the new law is "a major victory for patients, access to sexual and reproductive health care, and health equity."

"Title X is a critical piece of our social safety net that can, and should, ensure that people with low incomes can access essential health care without forcing providers to withhold referrals for all of the options available to them," she said in a statement.

However, McGill Johnson criticized the administration for including a rule that allows clinicians who oppose abortion to not offer referrals.

The National Right to Life Committee, an anti-abortion group, said the Biden administration is "supplementing the abortion industry through taxpayer funds" with the new law.

During the two years that the Trump ban was in place, family planning clinics receiving funding through Title X served nearly 40% fewer patients, HHS said. They believe the change led to more than 180,000 unwanted pregnancies.