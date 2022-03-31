President Joe Biden also urged Congress to pass a new round of funding for the COVID-19 response program, which has run out of money

Biden Gets His Second COVID Booster Shot After FDA Approves Them for Americans 50 and Older

Before Biden got the shot in front of reporters at the White House, he urged Congress to pass additional funding for his administration's COVID-19 response program, which supplies free vaccines, tests and treatments for Americans and has run out of money after lawmakers failed to reach an agreement.

"This isn't partisan, it's medicine," Biden said. "Americans are back to living their lives again; we can't surrender that now. Congress, please act. You have to act immediately."

Funding for the program was originally part of a larger government spending bill that Biden signed into law earlier in the month, but Democrats and Republicans were divided over the proposed $15 billion that would go towards things like booster shots, new vaccines and antiviral pills. Republicans objected, asking to first get details on how the previous funding was used, which health officials criticized, saying that they've sent that information already.

The money was stripped from the bill and Democrats said that they will instead work to pass a standalone bill for COVID-19 funding, but that has yet to happen, and as of last week uninsured Americans are no longer able to get reimbursed for testing and treatments.

Without the money, Biden added, the U.S. could be unprepared for any new COVID-19 variants.

"Even worse, if we need a different vaccine for the future to combat a new variant, we're not going to have enough money to purchase it. We cannot allow that to happen," he said.

Biden, who got a second booster dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, also promoted the White House's new website, covid.gov, which now has information on where Americans can go for testing, treatments, vaccines and masks in one spot.

Americans over 50 like Biden, along with those 18 and older who are immunocompromised, are eligible to get a second booster dose if it has been at least four months since their last one. The Biden administration had urged the FDA to make this recommendation with research showing that the vaccine's protection against infection starts to wane after three months, and as the omicron subvariant BA.2 spreads in the U.S.