Biden Administration Says Federal Law Requires Doctors to Provide Abortion When Mother's Life Is at Risk

A clarifying guidance announced Monday states that doctors are required by federal law to provide abortion services when the mother’s life is at risk, despite state bans following the end of Roe v. Wade

Abortion-rights activists holding signs gather in front of the Supreme Court building following the announcement to the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling in Washington D.C.

The Biden Administration is making it clear that doctors are required to follow federal law when it comes to providing abortion services despite state trigger laws after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced a clarifying guidance stating that federal law preempts state abortion bans in cases of medical emergencies — when the mother's life is at risk.

In a press release, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra cited requirements from the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act (EMTALA).

"If a physician believes that a pregnant patient presenting at an emergency department is experiencing an emergency medical condition as defined by EMTALA, and that abortion is the stabilizing treatment necessary to resolve that condition, the physician must provide that treatment," the guidance states. "When a state law prohibits abortion and does not include an exception for the life of the pregnant person — or draws the exception more narrowly than EMTALA's emergency medical condition definition — that state law is preempted."

"Under the law, no matter where you live, women have the right to emergency care — including abortion care," Becerra said in a statement. "Today, in no uncertain terms, we are reinforcing that we expect providers to continue offering these services, and that federal law preempts state abortion bans when needed for emergency care."

The guidance comes just days after President Joe Biden signed an executive order vowing to "ensure the safety of patients, providers, and third parties" who have abortions or provide abortion services.

Friday's order called on the HHS to submit a report in 30 days detailing steps to take that can protect medication abortion, expand access to emergency contraceptives, and increase education about reproductive healthcare services.

Biden then urged the American people to assert their political power by voting for their abortion rights in the upcoming November elections. Despite the executive order, he stressed that political change is needed in order restore the rights lost by the overturn of Roe.

"I'm asking the Justice Department that, much like they did in the Civil Rights era, to do everything in their power to protect these women seeking to invoke their rights," Biden said.

Roe v. Wade is a landmark Supreme Court decision of 1973 that granted women the right to an abortion in every state.