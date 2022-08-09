Biden Administration Plans to Stretch Monkeypox Vaccine Doses Due to Limited Supply: Reports

The Biden administration is expected to announce plans as early as Tuesday to allow providers to administer one-fifth of the current dose into the skin instead of a full dose into underlying fat

By
Published on August 9, 2022 12:51 PM
A man receives a dose of the Monkeypox vaccine
Photo: ALAIN JOCARD/POOL/AFP/Getty

The Biden administration is set to announce plans to stretch the nation's limited supply of the monkeypox vaccine by allowing an injection method that only uses one-fifth as much per shot, according to multiple outlets.

As early as Tuesday, officials are expected to announce a new emergency declaration that would permit providers to administer one-fifth of the current dose into the skin instead of a full dose into underlying fat, people familiar with the plan told The New York TImes, CNN and The Washington Post.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf indicated last week that the FDA was considering the use of a different injection method which is known as intradermal injection.

"We're considering an approach for the current doses of Jynneos that would allow health care providers to use an existing one-dose vial of the vaccine to administer a total of up to five separate doses," Califf said, per CNN.

A small dose can be used with intradermal injection because the vaccine is "staying in the skin; you're not going through the skin," Dr. Daniel Griffin, an infectious disease specialist at Columbia University, told CNN.

The method — which was previously used for flu and rabies vaccines — produces an immune response due to dendritic cells which are found in the skin. "The skin has special cells that are very good at helping a vaccine stimulate the body's immune system," epidemiologist Dr. Jay Varma told CNN.

Residents wait in line at a DC Health location administering the monkeypox vaccine
Alex Wong/Getty

"They live in the skin, and they're better at teaching the immune system what they need to respond to," he added.

However, this method — which is administered using a thinner needle — can cause a small bubble forming on the surface of the skin which can lead to scarring, according to The Washington Post.

"It really means, basically, sticking the needle within the skin and creating a little pocket there into which the vaccine goes," Califf said, per The Washington Post, last week. "This is really nothing highly unusual."

The Jynneos monkeypox vaccine is currently administered in two doses under the skin.

According to The Washington Post, the new strategy may lead people to need additional doses if the same level of protection is not found. Additional training of local health officials may be needed to properly administer the shots.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The announcement comes after the Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency.

As of Monday, the US has shipped more than 600,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine to states and jurisdictions.

Related Articles
monkeypox
Can Monkeypox Spread Through Objects like Doorknobs? An Expert Explains as U.S. Cases Surpass 6,500
daycare during covid
Illinois Daycare Worker Tests Positive for Monkeypox, Children Potentially Exposed
NYC launches monkeypox vaccination site
U.S. Will Now Offer Vaccinations Against Monkeypox to Anyone Who May Have Been Exposed to the Virus
monkeypox
Expert Says Monkeypox Outbreak was Avoidable, Virus Was 'Potential Problem for Decades'
monkeypox
U.S. to Make Vaccines Available for Healthcare Workers Exposed to Monkeypox
Paxlovid
New Data Suggests Pfizer's COVID Pill Paxlovid Won't Benefit Low-Risk, Vaccinated Patients
child vaccine
Youngest Kids May Get Moderna, Pfizer COVID Vaccines As Early as Tuesday
White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha speaks at the daily press briefing at the White House on June 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. Jha spoke on COVID-19 vaccinations for children and highlighted Pfizer's recent request for FDA authorization for its vaccine for use in children five and under.
White House Predicts Children Younger Than 5 Could Get Their COVID-19 Vaccines by Late June
Ron DeSantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Maintains He's 'Not Going to Order' COVID Vaccines for Young Children
Paxlovid
FDA Authorizes Pharmacists to Prescribe Pfizer's COVID-19 Antiviral Pill
MADRID, SPAIN - 2021/07/21: In this photo illustration vials of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for coronavirus treatment. Spain has exceeded 50% of the population vaccinated with the full schedule against COVID-19. (Photo Illustration by Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Pfizer Says Updated COVID-19 Booster Vaccines Can Provide Increased Protection Against Omicron
man at home serving orange juice
FDA to Lower Amount of Lead in Kids' Fruit Juices After Report Finds 'Concerning' Levels
In this photo illustration vials of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for coronavirus treatment.
Pfizer Requests FDA Permission for a Fourth COVID Vaccine Dose for People 65 and Older
covid vaccine
Moderna's COVID Vaccine Earns Full FDA Approval
Female doctor giving covid-19 vaccine to a boy
With Smaller Doses and Needles, Biden Administration Lays Out Plan to Vaccinate Kids 5 to 11
vaccines
Children Under 5 May Be Eligible for COVID Vaccine This Month with Pfizer Set to Ask for FDA Approval