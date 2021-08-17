Biden Administration Expected to Recommend COVID-19 Booster Shots for Vaccinated Americans

As the Delta variant surges through the U.S., officials are expected to encourage an additional booster shot for fully vaccinated Americans as soon as September

The Biden administration is planning to announce that vaccinated Americans should receive a COVID-19 booster shot eight months after being fully inoculated, reports say.

The New York Times reported Monday that top health officials are developing a plan to administer third shots as soon as September, and are awaiting FDA authorization before announcing the decision, which could become public as soon as this week.

Americans who received either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines are expected to be told that they now need a booster to protect against the more aggressive Delta variant that has quickly become dominant in the U.S.

Officials also expect that Americans who received one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will need an additional shot, pending results of a two-dose clinical trial that will be available later this month before any official announcements are made.

A White House spokesman did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the reports.

Much like the initial vaccine rollout in December 2020, nursing home residents, health care workers and emergency workers are expected to receive the third booster shot first. Next up would be older recipients, then the general U.S. population. People are expected to receive a third shot of the same vaccine they originally got.

The expected booster announcement comes as the U.S sees a summertime spike in COVID-19 cases after a promising dip in late spring and a celebration from President Joe Biden in July marking "independence" from COVID-19.

covid vaccine COVID-19 vaccine | Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The FDA and CDC initially insisted Americans did not need a booster shot in a joint statement in July.

"People who are fully vaccinated are protected from severe disease and death, including from the variants currently circulating in the country such as Delta," the agencies said at the time. "People who are not vaccinated remain at risk. Virtually all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are among those who are unvaccinated."

The FDA and CDC also stressed that they were working with the NIH on a "science-based, rigorous process to consider whether or when a booster might be necessary."

While the U.S. could begin to administer shots next month, the World Health Organization argued in early August that countries with reduced access to the COVID-19 vaccine should be able to vaccinate their populations before other countries begin to roll out a booster shot program.

The WHO called for a moratorium on booster shots until the end of September, with director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus asking the world's "wealthiest countries" to pause their plans for additional vaccinations.

"I understand the concern of all governments to protect their people from the Delta variant," Ghebreyesus said at the time. "But we cannot — and we should not — accept countries that have already used most of the global supply of vaccines using even more of it, while the world's most vulnerable people remain unprotected."