Beyoncé Reveals Her Weight on First Day of Coachella Rehearsals Before Going on Plant-Based Diet  

Beyoncé is candidly revealing how much she weighed ahead of her 2018 Coachella performance before going on a strict plant-based diet called 22 Days Nutrition.

In an intimate YouTube video shared on Wednesday, Beyoncé, 37, documented her strenuous fitness journey.

“Good morning, it’s 5 a.m., and this is day one of rehearsals for Coachella,” the singer says as she steps on a scale in the beginning of the clip.

“Every woman’s nightmare… this is my weight, 175. Long way to go,” she shares.

The superstar singer had initially planned to take the Coachella stage in 2017, but then she “unexpectedly” became pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir, now 25 months old, and had to wait a year. So as she prepped for her headlining performance in April 2018, Beyoncé, who said she was 218 lbs. the day the twins were born, was determined to lose some weight.

“I’m back on the stage after giving birth to twins. I was a woman that felt like my body was not mine,” Beyoncé narrates in the video.

The video then transitions to show Beyoncé at practice as exercise physiologist Marco Borges and founder of 22 Days Nutrition says, “We’re going to go 100% plant-based from now through Coachella.”

She has teamed up with Borges to offer fans special access to the 22 Days Meal Planner.

The meal plan includes a fresh, organic menu that offers recipes like cauliflower soup, Thai-inspired salad as well as protein breakfast bars and smoothies.

“We know the power of vegetables,” Borges says in the clip. “Plant-based is really about eliminating all of the overly processed foods that don’t do us any good anyways. When you’re eating plant-based you will definitely have more energy.”

While Beyoncé was determined to get into shape, the process was not easy.

The clip shows the singer working out constantly with Borges, eating only vegetables, learning choreography for her show — all while juggling being a mother to her children Rumi, Sir and 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy with husband JAY-Z.

“It’s time to work, so I have to get in that zone, it’s like a different headspace,” Beyoncé explains. “Me getting the weight off was so much easier than getting back in shape and my body feeling comfortable.”

The empowering clip ends with Beyoncé showing Borges that she can now fit into her Wonder Woman costume.

“Seriously, you look amazing!” Borges says.

While Borges’ vegan plan is only for 22 days, Beyoncé followed the program for 44 days “to meet her goals for Coachella,” according to the video.

The idea behind the program is that it takes 21 days to break a habit. On the 22nd day of the plan, participants will realize they have started to form new, healthier habits.

Beyoncé previously shared her road to Coachella in the Emmy-nominated Netflix documentary Homecoming.

In the film, she shared she had trouble both physically and mentally.

“In the beginning, it was so many muscle spasms,” she said. “Just internally, my body was not connected — my mind was not there. My mind wanted to be with my children.”

“In order for me to meet my goal, I’m limiting myself to no bread, no carbs, no sugar, no dairy, no meat, no fish, no alcohol,” she said. “And I’m hungry!”

Her performance was an unquestionable success, but looking back, Beyoncé said that she went a little too far in her preparation.

“Just trying to figure out how to balance being a mother of a 6-year-old and of twins that need me — and giving myself creatively and physically, it was a lot to juggle,” she said. “It’s not like before when I could rehearse for 15 hours straight. I have children. I have a husband. I have to take care of my body. I definitely pushed myself further than I knew I could. And I learned a very valuable lesson. I will never, never push myself that far again.”