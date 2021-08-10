"I know that to give the best of me, I have to take care of myself and listen to my body," Beyoncé told Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Details Struggles with Insomnia, Diets: 'Your Body Tells You Everything You Need to Know'

Beyoncé is getting candid about the health struggles she's dealt with over the years as a mother, musician and public figure.

The Black Is King artist, 39, spoke to Harper's Bazaar and covered the magazine's ICONS issue, dedicating a large segment of her interview to discuss the importance of mental and physical health.

"I think like many women, I have felt the pressure of being the backbone of my family and my company and didn't realize how much that takes a toll on my mental and physical well-being," she said. "I have not always made myself a priority."

Launching into details, she explained, "I've personally struggled with insomnia from touring for more than half of my life. Years of wear and tear on my muscles from dancing in heels. The stress on my hair and skin, from sprays and dyes to the heat of a curling iron and wearing heavy makeup while sweating on stage."

After years of experiencing the physical toll of touring, Beyoncé said she's "picked up many secrets and techniques … to look my best for every show." Still, she admitted, "I know that to give the best of me, I have to take care of myself and listen to my body."

But she wasn't always so in-tune with her own needs. Beyoncé told Harper's Bazaar that she used to struggle with her body image, specifically.

"In the past, I spent too much time on diets," she said, explaining that she used to have a "misconception that self-care meant exercising and being overly conscious of my body."

After giving birth to twins Rumi and Sir Carter, now 4, Beyoncé revealed the diet she used to lose weight and get ready for her 2018 Coachella performance. In a video uploaded to her YouTube channel in 2019 and filmed before Coachella, the singer referred to stepping on the scale as "every woman's nightmare," before revealing her before weight at 175 lbs.

In the short clip, Beyoncé revealed she was on a diet of "no bread, no carbs, no sugar, no dairy, no meat, no fish, no alcohol," admitting, "I'm hungry."

Now, she says her approach is more holistic.

"My health, the way I feel when I wake up in the morning, my peace of mind, the number of times I smile, what I'm feeding my mind and my body — those are the things that I've been focusing on," she said.

As she nears 40, Beyoncé has been placing a larger emphasis on mental health and the necessity of self care.

"I'm learning to break the cycle of poor health and neglect, focusing my energy on my body and taking note of the subtle signs that it gives me. Your body tells you everything you need to know, but I've had to learn to listen," she said. "It's a process to change habits and look past the bag of chips and the chaos everywhere!"

The mother-of-three — who shares her twins and daughter Blue Ivy, 9, with husband JAY-Z — told the magazine she discovered natural healing methods to share with her whole family during quarantine.

"I found healing properties in honey that benefit me and my children. And now I'm building a hemp and a honey farm," she said. "I've even got hives on my roof!"

Beyoncé added, "And I'm so happy that my daughters will have the example of those rituals from me."