Bethenny Frankel Tells Critics She 'Looks Great' After Cosmetic Procedures: 'This Is Not All-Natural'

“I think I look great. So I don’t give a good f— what you think,” the Real Housewives of New York City alum told critics who leave rude comments about her appearance

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 28, 2023 11:11 AM
Bethenny Frankel poses at her Sydney Q and A appearance for Hayu
Bethenny Frankel . Photo: El Pics/Getty Images

Bethenny Frankel is assuring that when it comes to cosmetic procedures, she's doing it her own way.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star posted a TikTok video discussing how she's gotten work done on her face, while slamming critics who don't think she looks good.

"People have been commenting on my face and appearance since the beginning of my time on television," she said in the clip, listing off several of the rude comments she's received. "For years, people have asked, 'Do you do this? Do you do that?' And you try to be as transparent as possible and people still don't believe you."

"I've experienced some health issues and my face was super deformed and people were saying 'Your face looks totally f—ed up. What did you do?'" she continued. "99.9% of what people have said that I've done is false."

Frankel explained how she previously shared with her followers that she was going on a journey to meet with different plastic surgeons and learn about fillers, injections, Botox, and other cosmetic procedures.

"This is not natural," she said while pointing at her face. "No face cream will make you look entirely different. There will be results, there will be improvement, drinking water, sleeping, not doing drugs, I guess going on a different food diet will change your appearance, but nothing will drastically change anyone's appearance unless they get a little assistance. So I will tell you that this is not all natural."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Frankel added that although she's comfortable admitting that she's gotten work done, she doesn't want to share the specific procedures she's had because critics will still say the opposite.

"I'm not going to be the face of this or the spokesperson for this. And I don't owe anybody a detailed explanation of everything I do," she said. "I told you that I'm open to everything and anything."

"Here's the most important part. I think I look great. My daughter thinks I look great. My fiancé thinks I look great. So I don't give a good f— what you think," she continued. "But thanks to the people who said I look great and f— you to the people who have been nasty in the comments because I don't give a s—. I'm doing it my way."

The Bravo star has previously mentioned that she's gotten Botox, filler and other cosmetic procedures.

"Plastic surgery I will do, and I want to do it before there's a lot to alter and it's drastic," she told Oprah Daily, adding that, no matter what, "I'll be honest about it."

Related Articles
justine bateman
Justine Bateman Defends Her Decision to Age Naturally: 'My Face Represents Who I Am. I Like It'
Doja Cat/Instagram
Doja Cat Reveals She Had Breast Surgery, Liposuction: 'I'm Healing Really Fast'
Jennifer Fessler attends "The Real Housewives Of New York" celebration
'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Fessler Hints at Ozempic Use for Weight Loss as She Debuts Facelift, Nose Job: 'I Had a Glow Up'
Bethenny Frankel poses at her Sydney Q and A appearance for Hayu
Bethenny Frankel Opens Up About 'Battle' with POTS Syndrome: 'I'm Not Doing That Great'
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari Says She Doesn't Get Botox or Filler: 'My Lines Don't Bother Me'
Bethenny Frankel Needs IVs and Moderation when Skiing in Aspen
Bethenny Frankel Says She Needed to 'Do IVs and Take Extra Precautions' to Snowboard in Aspen
Julia Fox, Evan Mock at the Evan Loves you by Pandora, a VIP pre-fashion week cocktail reception and dinner at Richie Akiva’s The Ned NoMad exclusive NYC membership club and hotel on Feb. 7th, 2023
Julia Fox Says She's Gotten Liposuction and Botox but Wants to Go Natural
Cardi B, Kim Kardashian
Cardi B Says Kim Kardashian Gave Her Plastic Surgery Advice After Botched Nose Fillers
Bethenny Frankel attends the 2021 Z100 IHeartRadio Jingle Ball Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 10, 2021 in New York City.
Bethenny Frankel Calls Photo Editing 'Desperate' as She Gets Candid About Her Own Plastic Surgery
Emily Simpson
'RHOC' 's Emily Simpson Shows Off Facelift: 'I Still Look Like Myself'
Meghan King Shares Before and After Photos of Boob, Nose Jobs: 'I’m allowed to change'
Meghan King Talks 'Living Authentically' After New Breast Implants and Rhinoplasty: 'I'm Allowed to Change'
bethenny frankel
Bethenny Frankel Hilariously Looks Back at Her Past 'RHONY' Fashion: 'What the Hell Was That?'
Kyle Richards Shows Off Abs While at the Gym After Denying Ozempic Usage
Kyle Richards Shows Off Abs in Gym Selfie After Denying Ozempic Use and Tummy Tuck
Andy Cohen and Bethenny Frankel Hash Out Their Differences | WWHL
Bethenny Frankel Says Andy Cohen 'Saved the Tea for the Tea Party' While Addressing Their 'Feud' on 'WWHL'
Paul Bernon and Bethenny Frankel
Bethenny Frankel Says She and Fiancé Paul Bernon Have No Plans to Wed Yet: 'I Don't Want to Plan'
Chrissy Teigen Is Having Fun During Pregnancy: ‘I love This Makeup, I Love This Length – and I Lovvvvvvvvve Escape Rooms’
Buccal Fat Removal Is the Plastic Surgery Trend All Over Social Media — Here's What to Know