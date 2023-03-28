Bethenny Frankel Tells Critics She 'Looks Great' After Cosmetic Procedures: 'This Is Not All-Natural'

Bethenny Frankel is assuring that when it comes to cosmetic procedures, she's doing it her own way.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star posted a TikTok video discussing how she's gotten work done on her face, while slamming critics who don't think she looks good.

"People have been commenting on my face and appearance since the beginning of my time on television," she said in the clip, listing off several of the rude comments she's received. "For years, people have asked, 'Do you do this? Do you do that?' And you try to be as transparent as possible and people still don't believe you."

"I've experienced some health issues and my face was super deformed and people were saying 'Your face looks totally f—ed up. What did you do?'" she continued. "99.9% of what people have said that I've done is false."

Frankel explained how she previously shared with her followers that she was going on a journey to meet with different plastic surgeons and learn about fillers, injections, Botox, and other cosmetic procedures.

"This is not natural," she said while pointing at her face. "No face cream will make you look entirely different. There will be results, there will be improvement, drinking water, sleeping, not doing drugs, I guess going on a different food diet will change your appearance, but nothing will drastically change anyone's appearance unless they get a little assistance. So I will tell you that this is not all natural."

Frankel added that although she's comfortable admitting that she's gotten work done, she doesn't want to share the specific procedures she's had because critics will still say the opposite.

"I'm not going to be the face of this or the spokesperson for this. And I don't owe anybody a detailed explanation of everything I do," she said. "I told you that I'm open to everything and anything."

"Here's the most important part. I think I look great. My daughter thinks I look great. My fiancé thinks I look great. So I don't give a good f— what you think," she continued. "But thanks to the people who said I look great and f— you to the people who have been nasty in the comments because I don't give a s—. I'm doing it my way."

The Bravo star has previously mentioned that she's gotten Botox, filler and other cosmetic procedures.

"Plastic surgery I will do, and I want to do it before there's a lot to alter and it's drastic," she told Oprah Daily, adding that, no matter what, "I'll be honest about it."