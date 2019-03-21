Bethenny Frankel Shows the Results of Her Fish Allergy Testing: 'It's Fascinating Science!'

Bethenny Frankel continues to document the trouble her severe fish allergy has caused her.

The Real Housewives of New York City star gave fans an intimate look at her recent allergy test, three months after she suffered a near-fatal allergic reaction.

Frankel, 48, filmed her visit to an allergist and shared it to her Instagram story Wednesday, explaining she received a prick test to gauge her reactions to food items like fish, shellfish, oat, buckwheat, dairy, eggs and nuts.

The reality star showed off her arms in the aftermath, and said that the angry red dots closest to her hands indicated she was most allergic to fish.

“Look, the fish is raging. The wheat is raging, too, but this is so itchy. But isn’t that fascinating?” she said. “They’re giving you the allergen to see how you react and the really puffy ones are the worst ones. It’s fascinating science.”

Frankel revealed in December that she spent two days in a Massachusetts ICU after she accidentally ate soup containing fish.

“I have a rare fish allergy. Sunday, I had soup, itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40,” Frankel tweeted.

“I couldn’t talk, see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I’d be dead. 911 & EPI saved me. I’ll never not carry an #epipen.”

In the aftermath of the scary incident, Frankel has continued to speak out in order to shed light on just how serious allergies can be.

“You say in a restaurant that you have an allergy and multiple people come over and sometimes people won’t serve you and everyone makes a big deal and now I realize it is a big deal. But there’s a little bit of shame in getting so much attention and people rolling their eyes and thinking, ‘Oh god, here we go,’ ” she said during a January appearance on The Dr. Oz Show. “Because a lot of people say that they have allergies and they have intolerances. Everyone now says their gluten-free and dairy-free, so people don’t really believe the people who really have an allergy.”

Frankel also noted that she’s been allergic to fish her entire life, and while she will suffer some sort of reaction from it several times a year, the December incident was by far the most severe.

“I just didn’t realize I could die from it,” she said.

Frankel previously suffered an allergic reaction on Real Housewives when the cast members visited Cartagena, Colombia, during season 10.

The star in January slammed Delta and American Airlines after they reportedly continued to serve cooked fish on their flights despite her informing them of her severe allergy.

Frankel said on Twitter that she contacted an airline, which she later identified as Delta, to ask that they keep fish off of their in-flight menu – a request they declined.

“You can’t write this,” Frankel tweeted Jan. 23. “Now another airline is serving cooked salmon for my next flight. I have contacted them multiple times to no avail. I guess I’ll have to take another poll w my cabin. BC everyone is dying to eat cooked fish on a plane.”

She later claimed Delta told her that fish allergies were not considered airborne.

A representative for Delta told PEOPLE that the airline had been in contact with Frankel.

“We have been in touch with this customer directly to understand her allergy and do what we can to accommodate her needs to the best of our ability. As part of Delta’s focus on creating a safe cabin experience for all customers, we have policies in place to support customers with allergies,” the spokesperson said. “This includes making cabin announcements to alert other customers of known allergies, offering pre-boarding to customers with allergies so they can cleanse their immediate seating area, creating buffer zones onboard and offering a variety of special meals for customers with specific dietary needs.”

The Food Allergy Research & Education center recommends that people with severe fish allergies steer clear of seafood restaurants or places where menu items could cross-contaminate, and people should avoid touching fish.

“Being in any area where fish are being cooked can put you at risk, as fish protein could be in the steam,” the website states.