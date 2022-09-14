Bethenny Frankel Shares Before-and-After Filtered Picture: 'Does This Build Your Self-Esteem?'

Bethenny Frankel is continuing her fight against filters, sharing a new side-by-side photo on Tuesday in order to demonstrate how edited pictures online lead to unrealistic body images.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star, 51, has been using her social media platforms to call out the society's "insane" beauty standards.

While a previous headline-grabbing post in August tackled the ability editing apps have to manipulate one's body, Frankel's new post showed off technology's skills at changing one's face.

"Hey it's me, your favorite filtered friend… just making myself look a little better, a little younger, so you think I look better than you," Frankel wrote in her post. "Doesn't that really build up your self esteem?"

She continued to note the differences in the selfies. "More hair, less wrinkles, perfectly smooth skin, higher cheekbones, more defined eyebrows, smaller face, bigger lips… when does it end?" Frankel wrote. "The online world we live in is insane. It's so important that we acknowledge what's happening with the filtering and the Photoshopping and the outright lying. What is the message we are all buying into? What are we sharing with our children?"

"P.S. When it's filtered or I'm glammed up, you will know it! Xo," she concluded.

Last month's, Frankel shared a similar post of her standing on the beach in a blue bikini, using filters in one photo to cinch her waist and increase the size of her chest.

"This is NOT what I look like… and you know that because I'm not vain and show you the real me," the Skinnygirl mogul wrote in the post's caption. "But if I posted a version of this every day you might start to believe that it might be. This is just how distorted this has all gotten…"

"Filtering is lying: it is deceptive," she continued. "It makes women feel badly about themselves. It makes young girls insecure and obsessed with an unattainable perfection. It makes middle aged women and mothers feel insecure about themselves. This creates a false ideal for men."

"It's the opposite of inspirational. It's destructive. It's irresponsible. It's insecure and it's inaccurate. There is a line between making an effort to look pretty and an outright falsehood," she stated.

bethennyfrankel/Instagram

In a July TikTok video, Frankel answered a fan's question about how she's able to "stay so thin."

"I get asked this all the time. I don't exercise. I do what I can, when I can," Frankel said. "I'll snowboard if I can, I'll surf if I can. I'll walk on the beach… but I choose sleep first. Sleep is the number one priority, and being happy is the number one priority."

The reality star shared that she no longer believes in the idea of exercising to work off calories consumed.

"I believe in balance. I believe in sleep, I believe in living, I believe in french fries, I believe in alcohol, and I believe in not being crazy," she said. "The crazier you get, the worse it gets for you. And as you get older, you realize the 'zero f—' lifestyle works better."