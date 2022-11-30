Bethenny Frankel Says She Now Just Drinks 'The Occasional Wine' Due to Health Issues

On PEOPLE's Every Day podcast, the Money Court co-host said she's had to change her drinking habits because of 'medical challenges'

By
Published on November 30, 2022 10:20 AM
Bethenny Frankel attends Michael Gelman & Ali Wentworth Celebrate The Launch Of Yoga Pant Nation By Laurie Gelman at Private Residence on July 16, 2021 in Water Mill, NY.
Bethenny Frankel. Photo: Patrick McMullan via Getty

Bethenny Frankel is giving up the hard stuff.

In the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 52, opened up about the rigors of entrepreneurial life — and the toll it has taken on her health.

"I stopped drinking hard alcohol," the Skinnygirl founder told host Janine Rubenstein. "I just drink the occasional wine. It's because of some medical issues, and I've been really on the case of getting to the bottom of some medical challenges I've experienced."

Frankel has had surgery to remove uterine fibroid tumors, and earlier this year, suffered a medical emergency after she unknowingly ate fish, which she is "deathly allergic to."

While she works through those issues, Frankel is also preparing to finally see another business come to fruition, Forever Young wine, which she said she's "excited to launch" in 2023.

"What is better than feeling Forever Young?" the former margarita maven explained in a June 2021 video that announced she was getting back into the adult beverage business.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/bethenny-frankel/" data-inlink="true">Bethenny Frankel</a>
Steven A Henry/WireImage

Frankel appeared to have struck a deal with Forever Young wine founder's hospitality developer Seth Greenberg and Dozortsev & Sons Enterprises, who according to the brand's website, had previously been distributing the product.

On Frankel's site, she described the wine as "superb," "next level," and "elevated."

A full line of wine will be offered, including varietals such as Sauvignon Blanc, Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon and Rosé. They range in price from $12.99 to $16.99.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/bethenny-frankel/" data-inlink="true">Bethenny Frankel</a> attends the 2021 Z100 IHeartRadio Jingle Ball Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 10, 2021 in New York City.
Bethenny Frankel. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The lifestyle influencer is also investing her time in another new venture, as co-host on Money Court along with Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary. Season 2 of the show premieres Wednesday on CNBC.

"I was attracted to the project because, truthfully, I hadn't heard of the show last year," Frankel said of the new venture in which she and O'Leary offer entrepreneurs advice. Frankel also produces the show.

"I thought it was a new show when it was proposed to me, because it just sounded like such a great idea. I like things that aren't derivative, that are brand-new, that no one's really done before."

