Bethenny Frankel Says She Needed to 'Do IVs and Take Extra Precautions' to Snowboard in Aspen

The Real Housewives of New York City alum has battled several health setbacks, including fibroid tumors and an allergic reaction to fish that she says left her with vision and memory issues

By
Published on February 23, 2023 03:47 PM
Bethenny Frankel Needs IVs and Moderation when Skiing in Aspen
Photo: Bethenny Frankel Instagram

Bethenny Frankel is enjoying the mountain air — even if she gets an IV drip to deal with the Colorado altitude.

On Instagram Wednesday, The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 52, gave a glimpse of her fun Colorado getaway with her 12-year-old daughter Bryn, whom she shares with ex Jason Hoppy, in a carousel of snowboarding snaps.

"Back in Aspen, my happy place that recaptures my youth, when I was broke and had nothing but free time," Frankel wrote alongside the pics. "I had to ration my mountain days and beg, steal and borrow to be able to enjoy this amazing sport."

She continued, "Given my health issues, the altitude and dehydration are real. I have to do IV's & take extra precautions to stay healthy. It certainly isn't as easy as it used to be, but the joy of the ride is as magical as ever."

In the photos, the mother and daughter wore matching rainbow-hued snowsuits and carried Skinnygirl snowboards.

In an accompanying video, the Money Hustle co-host offered some insight as to her current situation, and shared some advice about how to deal with challenging health issues.

"Whatever it is, get off your ass and do it," she said. "Because I'm telling you, I am so dehydrated, I have headaches and the thirst and altitude is real but moving is going to make it all that much better."

On the PEOPLE Every Day podcast in October, Frankel opened up about the rigors of entrepreneurial life — and the toll it has taken on her health.

"I stopped drinking hard alcohol," the Skinnygirl founder told host Janine Rubenstein. "I just drink the occasional wine. It's because of some medical issues, and I've been really on the case of getting to the bottom of some medical challenges I've experienced."

Bethenney Frankel
Matt Agudo/Splash News Online

Frankel has had surgery to remove uterine fibroid tumors, and in early 2022, she suffered a medical emergency after she unknowingly ate fish, which she is "deathly allergic to." The allergy attack left her with vision and memory issues, she said.

Last summer in a TikTok video, the reality star and body-positivity proponent answered a fan's question about how she's able to "stay so thin."

"I get asked this all the time. I don't exercise. I do what I can, when I can," she began. "I'll snowboard if I can, I'll surf if I can. I'll walk on the beach… but I choose sleep first. Sleep is the number one priority and being happy is the number one priority."

