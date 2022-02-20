The Real Housewives of New York alum said she was served someone else's food while dining with her daughter during an international trip

Bethenny Frankel Reveals She Had a 'Medical Emergency' After Accidentally Eating Fish: 'It Was a Crisis'

Bethenny Frankel attends the 2021 Z100 IHeartRadio Jingle Ball Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 10, 2021 in New York City.

Bethenny Frankel has had another "scary" allergic reaction.

The Real Housewives of New York alum, 48, revealed Sunday on social media that she suffered an allergic reaction the night before while out to dinner with her 11-year-old daughter, Bryn, during an international trip.

Despite informing the server that she was "deathly allergic to fish," Frankel said she was accidentally served another person's food — which contained her allergen. (The Bravo star noted on Twitter that she has "eliminated all fish" from her diet and eats "mostly vegan" foods.)

"We realized too late and it was a crisis," Frankel explained on TikTok regarding her "medical emergency," which she said "traumatized my daughter."

On her Instagram Story, Frankel said she sensed something was off when she began digging into her dish.

Bethenny Frankel Has Another Allergic Reaction

"I started eating something in front of me that was a vegetable roll, and it just looks different," she recalled. "And I then asked a server — who was scared to tell me what was in it — and I got very serious, [saying] 'What is in this?' And in fact, it was fish."

Suddenly, Frankel's outing with her daughter turned into a "medical situation late at night" that required her to receive multiple shots. The reality star said Bryn "was very concerned and worried" throughout the ordeal.

"It's just a lot of responsibility for her to feel to think about having to administer an EpiPen," Frankel told the camera.

On Twitter, Frankel added that her daughter was "terrified while I slept," which she felt "was the worst part" of the entire incident.

"But she's learning to be safe & prepared in how to act in a crisis," the star wrote. "Plus I have the platform to remind people to be cautious & have a med plan when traveling. Always have 1 point person's info that responds at all times."

Frankel emphasized her point on each of her social media platforms. The TV personality has had severe allergic reactions to fish before, including a 2018 incident in Massachusetts that left her in the ICU for two days.

"If you have severe food allergies, please carry your epi pen & an antihistamine with you," Frankel wrote Sunday on Twitter. "Even if you explicitly state a deathly allergy & order something vegan, mistakes can happen."

In her TikTok video, Frankel urged others with severe allergies to keep their EpiPens with them at all times, no matter what.

"Those crazy purses that I'm sure many of you cutie pies have are small for an epi-pen, but you must bring it with you," she said, later adding, "Over-protect yourself."

"Life is precious….that's all I know," Frankel wrote on Twitter.

Frankel also highlighted the importance of having "a thorough medical plan" before traveling with a severe allergy. "It sounds like that nerd mom, but you need to know where hospitals are and what doctor's on-site," she said on Instagram.

Bethenny Frankel attends Michael Gelman & Ali Wentworth Celebrate The Launch Of Yoga Pant Nation By Laurie Gelman at Private Residence on July 16, 2021 in Water Mill, NY. Credit: Patrick McMullan via Getty

"When you book any kind of activities, make sure that they are through a hotel — a major hotel — because you could be on your own in another country," Frankel continued. "So we should plan ahead. It's like insurance. You just have to have insurance. And mistakes can happen, and we have to be smart because we can't rely on everybody else to know how serious it is."

After receiving a flood of well wishes online, Frankel returned to Twitter Sunday afternoon with an idea to help others with allergies that, like her, require an EpiPen. (The average EpiPen costs $393.03 in 2021, according to GoodRx.)