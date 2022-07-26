The Real Housewives of New York City alum said feeling obligated to exercise or being “shackled and imprisoned by dieting” is miserable

Bethenny Frankel Says She Doesn't Exercise or Diet: 'I Believe in Balance'

Bethenny Frankel attends the 2021 Z100 IHeartRadio Jingle Ball Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 10, 2021 in New York City.

Bethenny Frankel attends the 2021 Z100 IHeartRadio Jingle Ball Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 10, 2021 in New York City.

Bethenny Frankel is getting real about how she remains healthy and active.

In a new TikTok video, the former Real Housewives of New York City star answered a fan's question about how she's able to "stay so thin."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I get asked this all the time. I don't exercise. I do what I can, when I can," the 51-year-old Skinnygirl founder began. "I'll snowboard if I can, I'll surf if I can. I'll walk on the beach… but I choose sleep first. Sleep is the number one priority and being happy is the number one priority."

"I was probably 20 lbs. heavier in my 30s and I was always on a diet," Frankel admitted, adding that she no longer believes in the idea of exercising to work off calories consumed.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"So I eat what I want, and I don't ever binge. I don't workout and I don't do weights," the reality star continued. "I believe in balance. I believe in sleep, I believe in living, I believe in french fries, I believe in alcohol, and I believe in not being crazy."

"The crazier you get, the worse it gets for you. And as you get older, you realize the zero f—s lifestyle works better," Frankel added.

She explained that she goes for walks and does other activities simply because she wants to and enjoys them, and said anyone who feels "shackled and imprisoned by dieting" is going to be miserable.

Bethenny Frankel Announces HSN Swim Line with a One-Piece Photo Credit: Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

Frankel has been promoting body positivity in the last few years. Last year, she shared a mirror selfie on Instagram posing in her shapewear with an encouraging message to her followers about why she's not a fan of filters.

"If I were a 'filterer' I would have gotten rid of my lines and my dark circles, but this is me at 50. #zeroglam #zerofilter," she began the caption.

"Why do I mention this all the time? Because I think it's important for young women to know that being flawed is truthful and real, and that filtering yourself into someone fictitious is actually damaging to girls' and women's self esteem," Frankel continued. "It's courageous and beautiful to be real at any age."