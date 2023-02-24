Bethenny Frankel Opens Up About Battle with POTS Syndrome: 'I'm Not Doing That Great'

Bethenny Frankel is opening up about her ongoing health troubles.

On Thursday, The Real Housewives of New York alum shared a video to her Instagram explaining her worsening battle with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a condition that causes varying symptoms when you transition from lying down to standing up, such as fatigue, dizziness and a fast heart rate.

There's no cure, but lifestyle changes and different treatments can help manage the symptoms, according to Cleveland Clinic.

"There were some comments about my face looking different in recent videos, so here is why," Frankel wrote in her detailed caption, explaining at the top of the video "only because I love you will I share this with you."

"I'm not doing that great," she added. "I'm bloated, swollen and I've gained 4 lbs in 3 days because my body is desperately hanging on to any water it can."

"A while back I shared what has been a serious battle with POTS. This is an auto-immune disorder that seems to have been drastically exacerbated since COVID," she continued. "I know there are many of you out there, so thanks for all of the information. It's certainly a condition to manage."

"I suffer from chronic severe dehydration," she added, explaining in the video that she drinks liters of kombucha, water and Pedialyte. "I have always experienced extremely low blood pressure and dehydration, but it's gotten exponentially worse."

"I make a tremendous effort to stay hydrated, get IV's, and I haven't had liquor for 6 months. I'm basically on the case," she explained. "Altitude and a dry climate (in my favorite place in the world to do my favorite sport) present additional challenges."

Frankel concluded her post with an important reminder for her followers: "PS. When you comment on someone's physical appearance, you may not know exactly what they're enduring personally, physically and emotionally."

Bethenny Frankel discusses battle with POTS syndrome. Bethenny Frankel Instagram

Despite her health troubles, Frankel is still able to enjoy snowboarding in Colorado. On Instagram Wednesday, she gave a glimpse of her fun winter getaway with her 12-year-old daughter Bryn, whom she shares with ex Jason Hoppy, in a carousel of snowboarding snaps.

"Back in Aspen, my happy place that recaptures my youth, when I was broke and had nothing but free time," Frankel wrote alongside the pics. "I had to ration my mountain days and beg, steal and borrow to be able to enjoy this amazing sport."

"Given my health issues, the altitude and dehydration are real," she continued. "I have to do IV's & take extra precautions to stay healthy. It certainly isn't as easy as it used to be, but the joy of the ride is as magical as ever."

Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

In an accompanying video, the Money Hustle co-host offered some additional insight into her current situation and shared some advice about how to deal with challenging health issues.

"Whatever it is, get off your ass and do it," she said. "Because I'm telling you, I am so dehydrated, I have headaches and the thirst and altitude is real but moving is going to make it all that much better."

On the PEOPLE Every Day podcast in October, Frankel also opened up about the condition of her health and how entrepreneurial life has taken its toll.

"I stopped drinking hard alcohol," the Skinnygirl founder told host Janine Rubenstein. "I just drink the occasional wine. It's because of some medical issues, and I've been really on the case of getting to the bottom of some medical challenges I've experienced."