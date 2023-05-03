Bethenny Frankel Details Long COVID and Autoimmune Disorder Journey: 'It Felt Dangerous'

The Real Housewives of New York City alumna has been candid about sharing her multiple health issues — and is now in New Orleans looking for answers

By
Published on May 3, 2023 08:16 AM
Bethenny Frankel poses at her Sydney Q and A appearance for Hayu
Bethenny Frankel . Photo: El Pics/Getty Images

Bethenny Frankel is continuing to search for answers about her ongoing health issues.

In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, the Money Hustle co-host, 52, shared that she was in New Orleans to meet with a doctor from Tulane University who had reached out to help her "figure out what the problem actually is."

Previously, Frankel has been diagnosed with long COVID and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), an autoimmune condition that causes varying symptoms when transitioning from lying down to standing up, such as fatigue, dizziness and a fast heart rate.

During a "GRWM" makeup routine, Frankel offered more insight about her struggles, which culminated in a near-fatal allergic reaction to fish last year.

"When I had my near-death fish reaction — because I'm allergic to regular fish, not shellfish — the worst part about it is, I was 60/40, when I got to the hospital, I was unconscious and they thought I was going to die because of the blood pressure," she said.

Frankel continued, "The blood pressure is a big problem here, and that's why the dizziness, and dehydration leads to it — it's a whole thing."

In February, the reality star and her daughter, Bryn Hoppy (who turns 13 next week), enjoyed a snowboarding trip in Aspen, but it was not without health complications, Frankel said.

"I blew up like a tick, because I couldn't hold on to water in the altitude and I was just drinking, and getting IVs and my body was just swelling and it felt dangerous," she recalled.

Bethenny Frankel (L) and Bryn Hoppy attend Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021at Madison Square Garden on December 10, 2021 in New York City
Jason Mendez/Getty

In addition, the Real Housewives of New York City alumna and podcast host said she regularly has "severe aches and pains in my neck."

"We just think that these things are who we are and normal, and the thing is you're a machine and it's telling you that it's broken down and you have to listen to it," she shared. "So I'm here to listen to it."

Frankel concluded her video with a promise to help others, as she gets answers for herself. "And you know what's great? I'm going to be able to help you," she said. "I'll be able to report back."

Frankel added in a caption alongside her video, "I need to tackle this puzzle and I'm taking you with me."

