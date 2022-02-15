"Even if I filter myself and get plastic surgery, I assume I'm still getting older — not younger, right?" the former Real Housewives of New York City star asked

Bethenny Frankel Calls Out Trolls Who Say She Doesn't Look 'How I Used to': 'Are We Not All Aging?'

Bethenny Frankel isn't sure if the people who follow her on social media understand how aging works.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star, 51, frequently gets comments about how she's "aged" and no longer looks "how I used to" — aka the normal effects of getting older — and called those people out on Twitter Sunday night.

"My favorite is people telling me that I've aged and that I don't look how I used to… Ummm yeah, wait…am I doing it wrong? Are we not all aging?" she asked.

Frankel pointed out that no matter what cosmetic or digital changes she makes to herself, she's still going to continue getting older.

"Even if I filter myself and get plastic surgery I assume I'm still getting older not younger, right," she asked. "Or am I bad at math and science? 🤔"

Frankel has long been honest about embracing aging but still going for some plastic surgery, and talked to PEOPLE in April 2021 about the work she's had done.

"I've had a breast lift," she said. "Filler is scary but I believe in Botox because it decreased the size of my jaw. I grind my teeth, so it relaxes the muscle. I don't use it as often as I should. I should set a calendar to look in the mirror. If I look like a Shar-Pei that's when I know I need it next."

But Frankel doesn't understand why people feel the need to hide the fact that they've had plastic surgery or their age.

"I don't really care about being 50," she said at the time. "I don't understand lying about your age because then you look worse for your actual age."

And in December, Frankel got as real as possible, posting a close-up of her forehead wrinkles without any kind of filter or makeup.