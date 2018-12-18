Bethenny Frankel Suffers a Near-Fatal Allergic Reaction to Fish: 'I Thought I Had a Stroke'

The Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel is feeling grateful to be alive.

On Monday, Frankel, 48, revealed she was hospitalized after suffering from a nearly fatal allergic reaction to fish over the weekend.

“I have a rare fish allergy. Sunday, I had soup, itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40,” Frankel tweeted.

“I couldn’t talk, see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I’d be dead. 911 & EPI saved me. I’ll never not carry an #epipen.”

Frankel also thanked Newton Wellesley Hospital in Massachusetts by tagging them on Twitter and writing, “xo.”

Following the news of the incident, a number of fans flooded Frankel’s comment section with well wishes.

“My god Bethenny. Things have been rough for you. Thinking of you and your daughter. Glad you’re OK,” one user wrote.

“Glad to hear you’re ok!” another fan commented.

“She was in ICU for two days and just got out tonight,” a friend of Frankel tells PEOPLE.

“She almost died. It was that serious. Her blood pressure was through the roof and she was unconscious. She went to Anaphylactic Shock. A friend saved her life.”

Frankel previously suffered an allergic reaction on RHONY when the girls visited Cartagena, Colombia during season 10.

Bethenny Frankel's allergic reaction on RHONY Bravo

“Is there fish in that soup?’ Frankel fearfully asked her co-stars during the episode while they were all seated for dinner. “I’m itching. My throat is itching. I thought it was chicken, f—.”

She quickly fled the room with water in her hand only to come back later to admit she vomited.

“It’s the worst feeling, your throat gets itchy, you feel like you’re going to throw up,” Frankel explained in a confessional. “It’s like poison inside you.”

In addition to her recent allergic reaction, it’s been a tough year for the Skinny Girl founder.

Bethenny Frankel Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In August, Frankel’s on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields died.

“It’s hard to breathe & I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so. It’s excruciating-sudden death is no closure & constant ?s & memories. Our relationship is current so it’s painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends. Xo,” Frankel tweeted.

Shields was found dead at the age of 51 in his Trump Tower apartment following a suspected overdose.