According to Shoppers, These Are the Best Yoga Mats on Amazon — and They're All Under $40

There's a good reason this mat has "premium" in its name. Manufactured with additional cushioning for an extra thick build, the mat makes all types of workouts comfier and easier than ever on your joints. It's also free of chemical phthalates, which makes it just as great of a choice for the planet as it is for you. It's available in a dozen reversible styles, and nearly 10,000 shoppers have rated the mat with five stars. "I have only had this mat for two days so far, but I am in love with it," one wrote. "The thickness is perfect for cushioning my knees, something my prior mat seriously lacked, and the non-slip factor is holding up well. I have not had any sliding issues — not my hands nor the mat itself. It rolls out perfectly flat and stays flat… I am extremely satisfied."