According to Shoppers, These Are the Best Yoga Mats on Amazon — and They're All Under $40
Is there a month more worthy of a life reset than January? Between recouping from the chaos of the holidays, trying to stick to New Year's resolutions, and simply adapting to winter weather, there's no better time to add some de-stressing practices to your routine than during the first month of the year.
For many people, that comes in the form of yoga or other gentle wellness exercises. Whether you plan on attending yoga classes in person or joining virtually at home, a durable mat is essential to an effective flow. But not all yoga mats are created equal, and not all mats are perfect for you. From thickness and shape to material type and color scheme, there's more to yoga mat shopping than meets the eye. However, no matter your personal preference, there's one thing every yoga fan can likely all agree on: Draining your bank account for a yoga mat is totally unnecessary. That's why we've rounded up the very best and top-rated yoga mats you can buy for under $40 — and they're all available on Amazon.
Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Mat with Easy-Cinch Carrier Strap
If you're looking for something as affordable as it is popular among shoppers, look no further than this mat from Gaiam Essentials. At two-fifths of an inch thick, the rubber foam mat is sure to give you a plush-yet-sturdy base for both the gentlest and most intense yoga flows. Featuring eight color choices and a detachable strap, it's no wonder more than 22,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating. "This mat is super thick and cushy — very comfortable!" one wrote. "I usually skip exercises in a workout that require getting on the ground because my knees or elbows will bruise easily and hurt for days after. Thanks to this mat, that is no longer the case! I don't slide on it either; it's grippy. Really great purchase!"
Buy It! Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Mat with Easy-Cinch Carrier Strap, $16.99-$34.99; amazon.com
Gruper Non-Slip Yoga Mat
Soft and smooth, this flexible thermoplastic mat offers plenty of support for everything from yoga and pilates to high intensity workouts. The mat is designed with a sticky, non-slip texture on both sides to secure it (and you) in place during exercise. You can choose from seven colors and three sizes, all of which customers are obsessed with. "The quality of this mat is amazing," one shopper wrote. "I used to have a really cheap yoga mat that would always require additional padding for my joints and frequent cleaning. [It] had no real grip and it started to fall apart after a few months… Then I found the Gruper mat and I fell in love! Beyond just fantastic quality, it is comfortable for all of my sensitive joints. No matter how much I sweat, I still have impeccable grip."
Buy It! Grouper Non-Slip Yoga Mat, $26.99-$33.99; amazon.com
Ewedoos Eco Friendly Yoga Mat With Alignment Lines
This option is perfect for beginners and yogis who enjoy practicing without the guidance of an instructor. The 72-inch by 24-inch mat features alignment markings which help the user perfect their poses. A "grippy not slippy" design prevents the mat from sliding and yogis' hands and feet from slipping out of place, while quarter-inch-thick thermoplastic material keeps knees from getting sore. "I have tried three kinds of mats and this one is my favorite," one satisfied customer wrote. "It is easy to roll up, lightweight, not bulky, and most [importantly], I don't slip on it. Some mats have a slight sheen or they are too spongy. This one is just right."
Buy It! Ewedoos Eco Friendly Yoga Mat With Alignment Lines, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Gaiam Premium Reversible Extra Thick Mat
There's a good reason this mat has "premium" in its name. Manufactured with additional cushioning for an extra thick build, the mat makes all types of workouts comfier and easier than ever on your joints. It's also free of chemical phthalates, which makes it just as great of a choice for the planet as it is for you. It's available in a dozen reversible styles, and nearly 10,000 shoppers have rated the mat with five stars. "I have only had this mat for two days so far, but I am in love with it," one wrote. "The thickness is perfect for cushioning my knees, something my prior mat seriously lacked, and the non-slip factor is holding up well. I have not had any sliding issues — not my hands nor the mat itself. It rolls out perfectly flat and stays flat… I am extremely satisfied."
Buy It! Gaiam Premium Reversible Extra Thick Mat, $33.22 (orig. $34.98); amazon.com
NewMe Instructional Yoga Mat
Need a little inspiration during your yoga practice? This fun option from NewMe lists 70 popular poses and stretches with illustrations, so you'll never forget one or how to do a move. The mat is made of a non-slip material with shock-absorbing cushioning, which makes for a much easier practice. It's also lightweight, durable, and sweat-repellent, so you're all but guaranteed to reach for this mat every time you work out. More than 5,000 customers have given it a perfect rating, with one writing, "I'm new to yoga, so I love [having] the ability to look down and be prompted into new poses. The mat is the right amount of sticky… and it gives a nice amount of cushion without being too cushy [and getting] in the way of stability. I got the pink one, and it's a beautiful, bright shade."
Buy It! NewMe Instructional Yoga Mat, $31.97; amazon.com
Kuyou Foldable Non-Slip Yoga Mat
Don't have a lot of extra space? No problem. With this lightweight, foldable yoga mat from Kuyou, you can easily fold it into a carrying pouch, which makes it perfect for small spaces and travel. Though it's made of ultra-thin rubber and suede, the mat stands up to sweat, stretching, wear, and high temperatures, and offers excellent grip. It's available in five styles — some with alignment markings and some without — and each comes with a stretch band strap to upgrade your workouts. "This is so perfect for travel!" one shopper wrote. "The way you pack it up into a small bag that fits in a corner of the luggage is very appealing. I lay it on top of the hotel carpet, so the thin layer did not bother me at all. As a matter of fact, it's really anti-slip and even better than my regular yoga mat."
Buy It! Kuyou Foldable Non-Slip Yoga Mat, $23.77; amazon.com