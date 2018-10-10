This Celeb-Loved Blanket Will Give You the Best Sleep of Your Life

If you’re looking to get some quality shut-eye like the rest of us, BlanQuil has you covered — literally! Thanks to its celebrity fan base, the plush weighted blanket has become a popular go-to product for sleep, stress, and anxiety. In the past year, the therapeutic blanket has comforted stars like Kourtney Kardashian, JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers, and Vanessa Grimaldi.

Last July, Kourtney Kardashian posted a video on Instagram sharing how the blanket has improved her sleep. “There’s this brand called BlanQuil that everyone’s been talking about, and I’ve been getting the best night’s sleep. They’re amazing,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said. The Bachelorette alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are also huge fans of this heavy-weighted blanket. “This is the greatest thing I’ve ever felt in my life. It’s unbelievable,” the couple shared in a video on Instagram.

And it makes sense why so many celebs rave about their BlanQuils. The blanket is designed to feel like it’s hugging you, which helps to minimize tossing and turning so you can get a better night’s sleep. Plus, studies have shown that weighted blankets can help reduce stress and anxiety — a double win in our books.

We can imagine being curled up in this cozy blanket all winter long, which is why it’s at the top of our wish list this holiday season. And while there’s some pretty expensive weighted blankets available, like the Gravity Blanket ($249), you can surprisingly snag this celeb-loved one (in many different colors!) at Walmart or Amazon for $169! Sure, it’s a little more than we’d spend on a regular blanket, but with all of BlanQuil’s added qualities — like its ability to increase serotonin and melatonin levels — and its celebrity stamp of approval, we’ll definitely make the investment in the name of better sleep.

Walmart

Buy It! Blanquil Quilted Weighted Blanket, $169; walmart.com

Buy It! BlanQuil Weighted Blanket with Removable Cover, $169; amazon.com