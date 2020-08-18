Dr. Fauci Now Recommends Wearing Safety Goggles for COVID-19 — Here Are 7 Top-Rated Pairs

With over 1,000 five-star reviews, this pair of safety glasses by Magid is one of the most popular options on Amazon. The popular PPE item features scratch-resistant lenses, clear side shields to protect your eyes, and soft temple pads that make them comfortable enough to wear for long periods of time. You can choose between clear, gray, and amber-tinted lenses. “I love them,” raved one customer. “Even with my mask that I have to wear they still don’t fog up. They fit well and worth every bit of the price. Totally recommended for all my other fellow healthcare workers.”

Buy It! Magid Y50 Design Series Safety Glasses, $22.27 for two; amazon.com