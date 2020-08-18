Dr. Fauci Now Recommends Wearing Safety Goggles for COVID-19 — Here Are 7 Top-Rated Pairs

Stocking up on face masks and hand sanitizer has become the norm during the coronavirus pandemic, but now there is one more item that you might want to consider buying. According to Anthony Fauci, MD, White House advisor, and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, safety goggles are another form of personal protective equipment that you should add to your arsenal.
In an Instagram Live interview with ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Jennifer Ashton, MD, Fauci explained the best way to protect yourself from coronavirus is to protect all your mucosa (a.k.a. moist tissue) surfaces. “You have mucosa in the nose, mucosa in the mouth, but you also have mucosa in the eye,” he said. “So if you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it.”
And he’s not the only health expert suggesting you wear eye protection when you are unable to socially distance while in public. Amesh A. Adalja, MD, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in Maryland, told Health magazine, “We have case reports of individuals who have been infected due to a lack of eye protection. It’s for this reason that healthcare workers wear eye protection when they are taking care of patients with COVID-19.”
If you’re interested in adding safety goggles to your PPE collection, you’ve come to the right place. We rounded up seven pairs of protective eyewear that have rave customer reviews from healthcare workers who have been wearing them throughout the pandemic. Whether you’re looking for classic safety goggles , a fog-resistant pair of glasses , or even an option with tinted lenses , there’s a style for just about anyone on this list.
Keep reading to shop seven top-rated pairs of protective goggles and glasses because, as Dr. Fauci put it, “If you really want to be complete, you should probably use it if you can.”
These are the best safety glasses and goggles to shop on Amazon:
With over 1,000 five-star reviews, this pair of safety glasses by Magid is one of the most popular options on Amazon. The popular PPE item features scratch-resistant lenses, clear side shields to protect your eyes, and soft temple pads that make them comfortable enough to wear for long periods of time. You can choose between clear, gray, and amber-tinted lenses. “I love them,” raved one customer. “Even with my mask that I have to wear they still don’t fog up. They fit well and worth every bit of the price. Totally recommended for all my other fellow healthcare workers.”
Amazon shoppers love this pair by Uvex because the wraparound single-lens design provides ample protection from airborne droplets. The glasses are made from a durable polycarbonate material that has both anti-scratch and anti-fog properties. Plus, they come in two sizes: normal and an oversized pair that will fit comfortably over prescription glasses. “I’m a healthcare provider and I have to wear a shield or protective eyewear,” said one customer. “I work 8 to 16 hour shifts some days, and these are so light on my face, I forget they are on.”
These safety glasses from Pyramex have a plush foam padded brow guard built in around the interior, which not only makes them very comfortable, but also helps prevent any particles or debris from getting in your eyes. The lightweight eyewear also boasts an adjustable nose piece and comes in 12 different color combinations. “I’m in healthcare. [These] look great and fit well. I ended up ordering nine more pairs for some of our staff,” wrote one reviewer.
These oversized safety glasses from Gateway Safety are large enough to fit over regular glasses and feature clear side shields that are easy to see through. Shoppers love that the glasses have a soft nose piece that prevents them from slipping down and flexible temple tips that can be adjusted for a custom fit. “I am now required to wear goggles for the entirety of my 12-hour nursing shifts,” said one shopper. “I also wear prescription glasses so I needed a pair that would fit comfortably over my regular glasses. These goggles have been great! I’ve bought several pairs and shared the link with nearly all of my coworkers. Many of my coworkers had ordered other goggles marketed to fit over glasses that didn’t actually fit. These really do!”
Besides boasting clear anti-fog and anti-scratch lenses, these Kleenguard safety glasses also provide 99.9 percent UVA, UVB, and UVC protection. Amazon customers rave about their light weight and comfort, along with how stylish they look. One healthcare worker wrote, “I have worn these through my 12-hour shifts in COVID quarantine areas. Disinfected between every patient, no scratches. I’ve received many compliments on the look of these and are comfortable to wear throughout the night.”
If you’d prefer to use old-school safety goggles, consider this pair by SuperMore. These splash-proof goggles feature an adjustable strap and are made with a soft edge, bendable PVC material that won’t scratch or fog up. The goggles are sold both individually and in sets of two, three, or four. “They do not fog, fit snugly, are comfortable, and perfect for work,” wrote one customer. “I am an ER nurse and during this pandemic they have been very helpful in eye protection.”
If you are farsighted, check out this pair of protective glasses by Pyramex that double as readers. There are four magnification strengths to choose from, ranging from 1.5 diopters to 3 diopters, and each pair provides 99 percent protection against the sun’s harmful UV rays. “I am a ER nurse, I wear readers at work to see medications and now with Covid-19 I need a reader that also has droplet protection,” wrote one shopper. “This is comfortable and I can read small print...I happened across them as I looked for PPE that I need at work, this will be something I use every day in the ER during this time!”
